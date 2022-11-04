Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Men Busted for Feeding the Homeless Will Appeal — Again
The suit argues being required to get a permit to hand out food to the homeless violates religious freedom
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist
The iconic shop, run by the Koebbe family, has been serving pretzels since 1920
KSDK
Kay Quinn honored as a St. Louis Media Person of the Year
The St. Louis Press Club honored several journalists, including 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn. Quinn has been with KSDK for nearly 34 years.
townandstyle.com
Assistance League of St. Louis |Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz
[What] Assistance League of St. Louis, Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz. [Where] Doubletree by Hilton, Chesterfield. [Why] Imagine! is the largest single fundraiser for Assistance League of St. Louis, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide programs and services to the underserved in the St. Louis community. [Who] President Pam Bogosian, President-Elect Denise McKibben, Event Co-Chairs Pat Ward and Mary Calcaterra. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, live and silent auction.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis leaders urge Emerson to stay; mortgage rate dips back under 7%
Emerson Electric has made its home in the St. Louis area for more than a century. Now, as the conglomerate announced it is selling off its Climate Technologies business and looking to sell its Ferguson headquarters, area business leaders are pushing hard to keep the company based in the region. In Columbia, EquipmentShare is strengthening its local roots. The company, which makes technology for the construction industry, announced Thursday it will invest nearly $100 million and add more than 500 jobs at its headquarters. Plus, businesses and communities that rely on river tourism are seeing it dry up amid drought along the Mississippi River. Continue on for all your Friday business news.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
Murder Mystery Dinner Brings Intrigue to St. Charles
Tompkins Riverside will present the interactive event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
New timeline shows when Archdiocese of St. Louis will make final decisions in 'All Things New' plan
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is still in the middle of a restructuring plan. A message from Father Jack Siefert in the bulletin at St. Ambrose parish Saturday evening showed a timeline for the archdiocese's "All Things New" plan. According to the timeline, the archdiocese will...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
Veterans salute on wheels heads into town this month
The Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit is making several stops in the St. Louis area this November. WAA honors fallen veterans across the country by placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones in December. Part of the nonprofit’s mission is to educate visitors about the service and sacrifice that veterans and their families have made for the country.
You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space
St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar
The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar.
stlmag.com
Ask George: In the fall, do restaurant owners favor "falling back" to standard time or would they prefer the daylight saving time format?
In the fall, do restaurant owners favor "falling back" to standard time, or would they prefer the daylight saving time format? —Doug S., St. Louis. The ending of daylight saving time in the fall means that the sun rises earlier and the evenings get darker quicker. In the past five years, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year-round daylight saving time, despite it disturbing people's sleep and work schedules, according to this 2020 study. But does it change people’s dining habits or affect restaurant sales in any way?
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25
ST. LOUIS — Mandela Welch first made banana pudding for those he knew. It was so successful that he added more items, and now we have the Mandela Soul Food Café in Berkeley. You can’t pass on the greens, the dressing, and, of course, the mac n’ cheese....
Missouri voters looking for more information on judges
One of the ballot questions some Missouri voters might skip over is whether judges should be retained. Some voters wish there were an easier way to learn about the justices.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
photonews247.com
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis
The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
laduenews.com
Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue
Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
Tower Grove Park officially opens ‘Nee Kee Nee’ stream
Tower Grove officially opened the new waterway Wednesday morning. The new stream is named Nee Kee Nee, or “revived water” in the language of the Osage people who once inhabited the land.
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
