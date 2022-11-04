ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandstyle.com

Assistance League of St. Louis |Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz

[What] Assistance League of St. Louis, Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz. [Where] Doubletree by Hilton, Chesterfield. [Why] Imagine! is the largest single fundraiser for Assistance League of St. Louis, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide programs and services to the underserved in the St. Louis community. [Who] President Pam Bogosian, President-Elect Denise McKibben, Event Co-Chairs Pat Ward and Mary Calcaterra. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, live and silent auction.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis leaders urge Emerson to stay; mortgage rate dips back under 7%

Emerson Electric has made its home in the St. Louis area for more than a century. Now, as the conglomerate announced it is selling off its Climate Technologies business and looking to sell its Ferguson headquarters, area business leaders are pushing hard to keep the company based in the region. In Columbia, EquipmentShare is strengthening its local roots. The company, which makes technology for the construction industry, announced Thursday it will invest nearly $100 million and add more than 500 jobs at its headquarters. Plus, businesses and communities that rely on river tourism are seeing it dry up amid drought along the Mississippi River. Continue on for all your Friday business news.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
BELLEVILLE, IL
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Veterans salute on wheels heads into town this month

The Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit is making several stops in the St. Louis area this November. WAA honors fallen veterans across the country by placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones in December. Part of the nonprofit’s mission is to educate visitors about the service and sacrifice that veterans and their families have made for the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space

St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Ask George: In the fall, do restaurant owners favor "falling back" to standard time or would they prefer the daylight saving time format?

In the fall, do restaurant owners favor "falling back" to standard time, or would they prefer the daylight saving time format? —Doug S., St. Louis. The ending of daylight saving time in the fall means that the sun rises earlier and the evenings get darker quicker. In the past five years, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year-round daylight saving time, despite it disturbing people's sleep and work schedules, according to this 2020 study. But does it change people’s dining habits or affect restaurant sales in any way?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
photonews247.com

Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis

The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue

Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
LADUE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy