‘What’s the deal with the heads?’: ‘The White Lotus’ premieres with Sicilian style

Read full article on original website
Related
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘The Metamorphosis of Birds’ is a visual Masterpiece
Catarina Vasconcelos’s “The Metamorphosis of Birds” tells a beautiful story of her family life. Vasconcelos’ visual storytelling further showcases her talent. Caterina wrote, directed and appeared in this documentary. Within the images in the movie, the importance of visuals becomes clear. The concept of being aesthetically...
‘Blood moon’ total lunar eclipse to arrive on Tuesday
The moon is set to pull off a disappearing act Tuesday, and those who miss it will have to wait three years for another chance to see something like it again. A total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America before dawn on Tuesday, giving those further west the best view. In Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific, it will be visible after sunset.
Comments / 0