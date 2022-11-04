Read full article on original website
Related
fundselectorasia.com
Impax’s David Li passes on
David Li, a senior portfolio manager at Impax Asset Management, has passed away unexpectedly, the UK-headquartered investment management firm said in a statement. “I’m very sad to share the news that David Li, a senior member of our portfolio management team, passed away unexpectedly last weekend in his home city of Sydney, Australia. David was seemingly in good health when he collapsed while enjoying a quiet dinner with friends,” said Impax CEO Ian Simm in a statement on Friday.
fundselectorasia.com
US municipal bonds show resilience
As investors worry about the repayment ability and credit quality of corporate bonds during a slowing economy, Jeff Burger, portfolio manager at BNY Mellon IM, believes that municipal bonds offer greater resilience than their corporate peers. “Fundamental credit conditions remain solid for most state and local municipal issuers. Most states...
Comments / 0