David Li, a senior portfolio manager at Impax Asset Management, has passed away unexpectedly, the UK-headquartered investment management firm said in a statement. “I’m very sad to share the news that David Li, a senior member of our portfolio management team, passed away unexpectedly last weekend in his home city of Sydney, Australia. David was seemingly in good health when he collapsed while enjoying a quiet dinner with friends,” said Impax CEO Ian Simm in a statement on Friday.

22 HOURS AGO