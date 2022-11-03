Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wealthy millennials are getting their money advice from TikTok — and they're pouring cash into crypto
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The crypto market crashed in May...
CoinTelegraph
What are crypto whale trackers and how do they work?
Most cryptocurrencies have a number of large holders of the asset who can influence the price of the crypto asset. For active investors and crypto traders, it helps to understand the market behaviors of these whales. Crypto whales refer to large holders of cryptocurrencies. They can be individuals or organizations...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
osoblanco.org
Build these habits to become a successful crypto investor
Cryptocurrencies have attracted many investors in recent years, mainly because they give people control over their money and come with lucrative opportunities. However, investing in crypto can seem pretty intimidating at first. It’s normal to feel this way, as it’s a new territory you’ve never explored. But before diving into crypto, it’s essential to understand the market first and become familiar with all the new concepts. It’s not enough to learn how to buy cryptocurrency – you also want to grasp the meaning of NFTs, metaverse, DeFi, blockchain, and so on.
cryptoglobe.com
NFTs: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on the Tokenization of Everything
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on the NFT sector. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Investments Announces Commission-free Crypto Trading
The trading firm has over $9.9 trillion in assets under management. The company cited client demand for the expanded service in a statement. One of the top brokerages in the world has launched a revolutionary new product for trading cryptocurrencies. For retail customers, Fidelity Investments is introducing commission-free cryptocurrency trading.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Lead XRPL Developer Gives Insight on XRP Tip Bot for Twitter
No sooner had Musk finalized the deal to buy Twitter than the debate over which cryptocurrency should be used on the social network heated up. So another round of discussions began when, in response to Anthony Pompliano's claim that Bitcoin is Twitter's best potential currency, crypto lawyer John Deaton was quick to disagree and reminded users that there was an XRP Tip Bot on the network a few years ago.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s latest move could make DOT the SEC’s preferred cryptocurrency because…
Polkadot, in an out-of-the-ordinary tweet, stated that the DOT token, despite being marketed a security, was no longer a security. Instead, it had transformed into a software. In recent months, the crypto industry has been awash in uncertainty as a result of the regulatory body’s hazy views around cryptocurrencies. In some cases, like the one between the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and XRP, this sparked a full-scale legal battle. While in others, it has caused projects to re-evaluate their strategies.
thecoinrise.com
DLT Gaining Traction Amongst Financial Markets Infrastructure – Citi
The result of a survey conducted and presented by Citi group as the second Securities Services Evolution white paper shows that there has been a global upshoot in the amount of engagement with Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) amongst financial market infrastructures. It was discovered that DLT has gone increasingly mainstream in the midst of these global participants and other digital assets.
bitcoinist.com
Launch of Uniglo.io will Kick-start Massive Supply Burn and Ultra-Burn mechanic – How will Uniswap react to the new DAO?
The next bull run will set the stage for another expansionary phase of DeFi. It will dwarf all prior ones due to the increasing appetite of traditional finance for blockchain-driven solutions. However, investors that are building their portfolio now front-run this fantastic opportunity. The new DeFi protocol Uniglo.io has announced...
zycrypto.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to consolidate while CAKE and ALGO net minor gains
PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Algorand (ALGO) are tokens that have appreciated in value with the recent bullish conditions. However, their minor gains pale in significance to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) which has seen a 100% surge in value. PancakeSwap (CAKE) Records Appreciable Gains. PancakeSwap is a decentralized finance (DeFi) application. The automated...
blockchain.news
Coinbase CEO Criticizes Singapore's Aim to Become a Web3 Hub at Expense of Crypto Trading
While speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 on November 3, the CEO of U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, raised concerns that Singapore wants to become a forward-looking regulator, but is not welcoming cryptocurrency trading. Armstrong stated: “Singapore wants to be a Web3 hub, and then simultaneously say: ’Oh,...
cryptonewsz.com
Chain (XCN) loses credibility among investors due to mass sell-off, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to rise
Chain is one of the many tokens that have decreased in value rather drastically over the past few weeks, and for all intents and purposes, it seems as though most markets are in disarray. Orbeon Protocol’s 1st stage presale has somehow avoided falling into this fate; in fact, it is...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Reduce Manpower By 30% Soon After CEO Resignation
The 2022 crypto bear market is not backing out as many asset values are down with a corresponding loss on the path of investors. As a result, many firms have declared bankruptcy, while others are employing different strategies to minimize costs and stay in business. Currently, some crypto-related organizations have...
forkast.news
Goldman Sachs launches crypto explainer, trend tool for institutional clients
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the 153-year old Wall Street investment bank, is launching a service to explain, categorize and bring transparency to digital currency markets for institutional investors seeking to invest in the asset class, according to a Thursday press release. See related article: Goldman Sachs offers first Bitcoin-backed loan.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Higher After October Jobs Report; Fidelity Opens Waiting List for Retail Crypto Product
Bitcoin is trending higher near $21,000 Friday after the U.S. October jobs report revealed 261,000 nonfarm payrolls were added in October, beating economists' forecasts. Financial services giant Fidelity Investments has opened the waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, its crypto product aimed at retail customers. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon may be in Europe, according to Bloomberg.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen is destined for success after ICO gained 100%, experts claim. TAMA, FTM and ADA holders targeting ORY now
Momentum remains one of the most crucial factors for ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) and sparks a positive feedback loop. Analysts have touted a new passive income protocol, Oryen, for massive success after observing its recent performance. On-chain analysis backs these claims showing funds from TAMA, FTM, and ADA holders flowing...
