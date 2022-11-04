ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

waste360.com

Foamplant Launches World's First Sustainable Foam

Foamplant is launching the world's first and only fully circular, sustainable open cell foam, Moorefoam®, at Foam Expo Europe (8-10 November, Stuttgart, Germany). Patented Moorefoam® technology enables circular production in the bedding, furniture, automotive and avionics sectors. Moorefoam® is available to order now, with initial deliveries in mid-April 2023.
gcaptain.com

World’s Largest Cruise Company Turns to Air Bubbles to Help Reduce Emissions

The world’s largest cruise shipping company has announced plans to install air lubrication technology on at least 20% of its fleet. Carnival Corporation says the Air Lubrication Systems (ALS), which are already in use aboard four ships, will be added to five more ships this year with plans to install the technology on at least 10 more ships across a majority of its brands through 2027.
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards

Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
Benzinga

Arianne Phosphate Has Capacity To Meet Growing Demand As Electric Vehicles Transition To Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

The world of electric vehicles (EVs) is fraught with controversial opinions; companies and consumers alike have all but waged war over how to make the best battery possible. For decades, companies — specifically North American companies — placed their bets on lithium-ion batteries, which rely heavily on lithium, cobalt, and nickel resources.
todaysemobility.com

Cyngn signs contract with global building materials manufacturer, expanding DriveMod to electric forklifts

Cyngn Inc, a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, signed a multi-phase contract with a leading global building materials manufacturer, spearheading the development of the Cyngn’s next DriveMod-enabled vehicle platform: electric forklifts. The customer manufactures building materials used in commercial and residential properties...
ceoworld.biz

Five Ways Hydrogen Production Can Tackle Critical Energy Challenges

Hydrogen is the most abundant element on earth and has the most uncomplicated makeup of elements; only one proton and one electron. Although it doesn’t typically exist by itself in nature, it can be easily produced from diverse domestic compounds that contain it. As Hydrogen’s role in the renewable energy market continues to evolve, the conversation around how Hydrogen is produced and which method is the least environmentally risky and costly is still open for interpretation.
woodworkingnetwork.com

‘Improving Finishing Results’ theme of WMCO’s hybrid event

KITCHENER, Ontario – The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario has lined up a quintet of finishing specialists to present at an in-person and streaming networking event set for 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Export Development Canada based in Kitchener will host the in-person version of the...
natureworldnews.com

Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery

As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
Recycling Today

Raw materials part of steel GHG formula

The Washington-based American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has released recommended steel industry greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions calculation guidelines designed to provide “consistent and comprehensive data across the industry on GHG emissions from steel production.”. AISI says the guidelines offer “a focus on product-level disclosures and corporate-level reporting.” The...
IOWA STATE
MotorAuthority

GAC opens European R&D center with Barchetta EV concept debut

GAC may have given up on its ambitions to launch in the U.S., but the Chinese automaker is rapidly expanding elsewhere, currently operating in 28 countries spread cross multiple regions. To help cater to tastes outside of its home market, GAC has established a European R&D center based in Milan,...
NBC New York

Space Company Maxar Sets Key Launch of Delayed WorldView Legion Satellites for January

Maxar said Thursday the first launch of its key next-generation imagery satellites is set for the beginning of next year. The company plans to deliver the first pair of WorldView Legion satellites in December, with the launch via SpaceX scheduled for January. The update comes alongside Maxar's third-quarter earnings report,...
BBC

India gambles on building a leading drone industry

Newly qualified drone pilot Uddesh Pratim Nath is excited about the opportunities his new skills have opened up for him. "Being certified has opened new avenues for me. I have been working with different industries like survey mapping, asset inspection, agriculture and many others," he says. Drones come in all...
technode.global

Vietnam's VinES and US's Li-Cycle launch global battery recycling partnership

VinES Energy Solutions (VinES), a Vingroup company that specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced batteries for mobility and energy storage applications, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, on Thursday announced the launch of a global recycling partnership.
RideApart

Electronics Brand Polytron Enters E-Scooter Market With Fox-R

The 2022 Indonesia Motorcycle Show (IMOS) kicked off on November 2, 2022. The event will continue through Sunday, November 6, 2022, but Indonesian electronics company Polytron already topped IMOS headlines with the arrival of its Fox-R e-scooter. For those unfamiliar with Polytron, the electronics giant is known for producing speakers,...
scitechdaily.com

Carbon Nanotubes Could Revolutionize Everything From Batteries and Water Purifiers to Auto Parts and Sporting Goods

Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) are scaling up the production of vertically aligned single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT). This incredible material could revolutionize diverse commercial products ranging from rechargeable batteries, sporting goods, and automotive parts to boat hulls and water filters. The research was published recently in the journal Carbon.

