FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Today Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center celebrates 50 years of serving Eastern Prince William County and surrounding areas. Dr. Carol Shapiro recalls being part of the hospital’s opening day ceremonies on Nov. 7, 1972. “When I walked through those doors, what I...
Historic Manassas, Inc. Initiates Search for New Executive Director
Provided by Historic Manassas, Inc. Historic Manassas, Inc., a Main Street™ organization and the leading voice for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986, has initiated its search for a new Executive Director, following the resignation of long-time director Debbie Haight. The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the work that Debbie put into HMI and thanks her for 13 years of service.
Northern Virginia Veterans Association’s Wreaths Across America Quantico National Cemetery
Provided by Northern Virginia Veterans Association. The Northern Virginia Veterans Association (NOVA Veterans) has the privilege of managing Wreaths Across America at Quantico National Cemetery for the third year. This is a time-honored tradition where individuals may participate in laying wreaths at the gravesites of fallen service members. NOVA Veterans is hoping to lay approximately 16,000 wreaths this year and would love to have the community come out and support in many possible ways.
Prince William and NOVA Get New Certified Water Quality Monitors and Trainer
Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. This fall, biological water quality monitors were trained and certified at Cub Run in Fairfax County. Many first-time monitors also attended. Kira Carney, the Mid-Atlantic Save Our Streams Coordinator for Izaak Walton League of America, supported this event. Five monitors were tested on benthic macro invertebrate identification and field sampling skills. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Quality program added four new certified monitors and one trainer to its list of certified monitors from this event.
HolidayFest Brings Three Weeks of Holiday Fun to Occoquan
The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners are pleased to announce the lineup for the annual HolidayFest in historic Occoquan. There will be plenty of shopping, entertainment, and family fun planned for this magical time of year. ANNUAL TOWN TREE LIGHTING & SHOP LATE NIGHT. Saturday, Nov. 19, 6:00...
Honoring Veterans
Give honor where honor is due. Nov. 5, 2022 marks the 13th annual Northern Virginia Veterans Parade from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This year the parade salutes two local heroes as grand marshals: retired U.S. Army Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White (see more on Col. White below) and World War II Nurse Elizabeth Lewis. Dedicated to honor America’s military and their families, this parade pays tribute to veterans’ services and inspires patriotic awareness.
Shining the Light on Residential Solar Energy Systems Installations
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. When it comes to owning a home, you want to ensure it is safe, secure, and well-maintained to provide you with the optimal living space for you and your family. Solar energy panels have become the modern way to upgrade property. Investing in...
Sketch-Noting: A New Way of Taking Notes
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) “Sketch-noting” is a new, powerful method of notetaking that blends drawing and writing together as you experience or learn something new. At Vaughan Elementary School, “sketch-noting” took the school by storm at the “Fall Festival of Nations” Family Engagement Night. The evening began with a lesson for families on what this method of learning entails and how students utilize it in the classroom.
Tang’s and Tourism Growing in Manassas
Tang’s Alterations, Bridal, Bespoke Expands Alteration Shop in Manassas. Tang’s Bridal – one the DMV’s top bridal boutiques and alteration shops – is expanding in the City of Manassas. Tang’s has leased an additional 2,000 square feet adjacent to their location in the Canterbury Village shopping center on Sudley Road. Their expanded footprint will house a larger alteration shop, new private fitting room, and showcase areas. In addition to their larger footprint, Tang’s will be growing their team by bringing on two new employees.
Two Colgan High School Student Musicians Selected for All-National Honor Ensembles
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Caitlin Lohfeld, a senior, and Emily Yeh, a junior, at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School were selected for the 2022 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Honor Ensembles. Lohfeld is in the Mixed Choir and Yeh is in the Symphony Orchestra.
Prince William Living Magazine Announces Influential Women Award Nominations Now Open
Prince William Living, a publication celebrating the people and places of greater Prince William, is excited to announce the opening of nominations for their annual Influential Women Awards. These awards celebrate the accomplishments of women who have made a significant impact in their community and industry. Nominees can include leaders in business, non-profits, education, and more. Each year, the magazine invites the public to nominate local women who inspire others through their vision, professional achievements, and charitable works. Prince William Living announces the winners in its March issue in celebration of Women’s History Month.
And the Winner Is… The Giving Back Award
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations are registered in the United States. Prince William has a multitude of not-for-profit groups that reach out to every segment of the population, extending support, education, and life-giving resources. Prince William Living recognizes the extraordinary efforts of these unsung heroes of our community. Their commitment to service and desire to support our neighbors make us all stronger and thrive as a whole.
Solid Waste Decal Speeds Landfill Entry
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Division. Prince William County residents may apply for a Solid Waste Disposal Decal for their vehicle, which provides quicker entry into the County Landfill, Balls Ford Road Compost Facility and the Saturday collection sites at Nokesville School and Evergreen Fire Station. Although residents can provide their driver’s license to gain entry and use these services, the decal makes the check in process faster and more convenient.
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
Delta Sigma Theta Showcases Five Lucky Writers
Provided by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Prince William County Alumnae Chapter. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is excited to host its 13th Annual Red Carpet Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Montclair Country Club, 16500 Edgewood Drive, Montclair.
Connect with the Community at a Historical Manassas Parade
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. In 1873, the settlement surrounding a railroad junction was officially chartered as the city of Manassas. The close-knit community that emerged since has been sustained for nearly 150 years and shows no signs of slowing down. This is undoubtedly due in part to the strong sense of community pride interwoven throughout residents’ daily life — from landmarks with accompanying plaques scattered throughout the city to annual events like seasonal festivals and holiday parades.
Temporary Tent Guidelines
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. The 2023 Wedding Season is right around the corner for a lot of happy couples. When wedding invitations are being sent out, local government rarely makes the list, but it’s important to do so if you’re planning to use a Tent.
Historic Manassas Offers Fall Fun
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. The air is crisp and leaves are turning . . . it’s the perfect time to stroll through the streets of Old Town Manassas. Put your plaid shirt on and head downtown for these great events.
New Prince William County Executive Announced
Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has selected Christopher Shorter to lead Prince William County government as its new County Executive, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Shorter will bring with him more than 18 years of experience in local government operations, to include extensive experience in strategic planning, organizational development and financial management. Most recently, Shorter has spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City government.
