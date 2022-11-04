ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Big Tech-Funded Nonprofit Gives Migrants ‘Literal Roadmaps’ on Ways to Reach the U.S. Border

By Arizona Sun Times Staff
arizonasuntimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tallahassee Democrat

Partisan poll-watchers in Florida on guard to thwart voter suppression, 'Stop the Steal'

Reports of broad and aggressive efforts to monitor voting have election officials bracing for legal challenges and civic volunteers fearing an outbreak of Election Day violence. Florida Supervisor of Elections report they have been flooded with public information requests as they prepare for the first statewide election since former President Donald Trump’s lies about...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
Virginian Review

Fort Jefferson, The Largest Masonry Fort In The U.S., Remains Abandoned

Not far from Key West, the southernmost land mass in the continental U.S., the Dry Tortugas National Park & Fort Jefferson are located in the Gulf of Mexico. The fort was built by the U.S. 68 miles west of Key West to provide a strategic military base to neutralize pirates who attacked and plundered ships in the waters off the coast of Florida, the territory that the U.S. purchased from Spain in 1819. Spanish Explorer Ponce De Leon discovered Florida in 1513, and Florida has the longest coastline of any of the lower 48 states. Thus, as settlements grew prior to the War...
KEY WEST, FL
The Guardian

‘Everyone will be watching’: US midterms cast a long shadow over Cop27

Some fear the outcome of the 8 November elections might derail US leadership on the global climate crisis. For Joe Biden, the United Nations climate summit in Egypt is the crowning stage to trumpet the US finally passing major legislation to slow dangerous global heating. But the thoughts of the US president and delegates from around the world are likely to nervously flit to events 6,000 miles (9,65km) away – knife-edge midterm elections back in America.
VTDigger

‘I am alive’: Russian photojournalist Dmitri Beliakov lands in Vermont

The 52-year-old war correspondent has covered conflicts in Chechnya, Syria and Georgia for the world’s most prominent news outlets. As Russia invaded Ukraine this year, he made the wrenching decision to leave his homeland — and ended up in Rutland County. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I am alive’: Russian photojournalist Dmitri Beliakov lands in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy