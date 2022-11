The Wisconsin Badgers are officially over .500. Ground and pound was the name of the game as the Badgers took care of business against Maryland. Isaac Guerendo recorded the third-longest run in University history with his 89-yard touchdown. Braelon Allen helped combine for 233 total yards rushing as Wisconsin defeated Maryland 23-10 on Saturday. The team has been 3-1 since Jim Leonhard took over as the interim head coach of Wisconsin. It would appear the players have certainly taken a liking to Leonhard. Their reaction in the locker room after the game was enough evidence enough.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO