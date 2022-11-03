Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
atozsports.com
Comment from Nick Saban suggests that Alabama’s dynasty is officially over
We all knew this day would eventually come, we just didn’t know when. The Alabama dynasty is over. Nick Saban has lost a step. Over the last 13 months, the Crimson Tide have lost four games. From 2015 to 2020, Saban lost six games total. Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Tennessee’s...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
‘Never over with that guy’: On the infinite repertoire of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
On the verge of a bizarre loss to Tennessee, Patrick Mahomes said, Andy Reid “kind of put it in my hands to go out there and try to make some stuff happen.”
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
atozsports.com
One blown call cost the Titans more than just the game vs the Chiefs
With the help of one of the worst calls of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) managed to outlast the Tennessee Titans (5-3) by the score of 20-17 in a thrilling overtime showdown. It’s been a brutal season for NFL officiating crews. They’ve come under fire for blowing roughing...
Kadarius Toney has more yards after first snap with Chiefs than he did all season with Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team. Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.
atozsports.com
Bills: Why there is more to Josh Allen’s injury than meets the eye
As if Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets wasn’t bad enough, the Buffalo Bills are holding its breath when it comes to the health of its superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Allen injured his elbow as his Bills fell to the Jets in Week 9 by the score of 20-17. While there hasn’t been an official diagnosis yet, ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reports that doctors are looking at Allen’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves.
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes showed who the real king is in one particular way
When you go back and look at all the national media and their takes on who the MVP is so far this season, I can almost guarantee you not many said the Kansas City Chiefs‘ quarterback Patrick Lavon Mahomes as the early favorite. You will hear a lot of...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get two big wins even with the loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Vols lost 27-13 to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, ending UT’s eight-game winning streak. Tennessee’s SEC East division title hopes are on life support at this point. The Bulldogs would have to lose to Mississippi State and Kentucky for the Vols to have a shot at winning the SEC East.
atozsports.com
One Chiefs player did some things that may fly under the radar
Unless you have been living under a rock the last week, you probably know by now the Kansas City Chiefs‘ new weapon they received at the trade deadline. Kadarius Toney, the second-year receiver out of Florida, was recently dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs from the New York Giants. In other words, Toney was recently dealt to the Chiefs for Patrick Mahomes to use in ways we have never seen.
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
atozsports.com
The problem with the Green Bay Packers is now painfully obvious
The Green Bay Packers are done. After a brutal 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, there’s no doubt that Green Bay won’t be making the playoffs this season. Sunday was a must-win game for the Packers and they failed. Detroit had not given up fewer than 24 points...
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects Chiefs to be in a dogfight for AFC’s top seed
The AFC conference standings are already tight at the top.
atozsports.com
Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
atozsports.com
Broncos can’t catch a break even on their bye week
The Denver Broncos might be turning things around after their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Not only that, but they were able to get the huge win, and then enter the bye week, which is something they needed desperately. While things looked to be heading back in the...
atozsports.com
Kirk Herbstreit is showing his anti Tennessee Vols bias again
ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is once again showing his anti-Tennessee Vols bias. Herbstreit seemingly always picks against Tennessee (except on Saturday, when he begrudgingly picked the Vols to win). And he’s consistently overly critical of the program (anyone remember Schiano Sunday?). We got a great example of...
iheart.com
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
Comments / 0