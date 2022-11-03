ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
One blown call cost the Titans more than just the game vs the Chiefs

With the help of one of the worst calls of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) managed to outlast the Tennessee Titans (5-3) by the score of 20-17 in a thrilling overtime showdown. It’s been a brutal season for NFL officiating crews. They’ve come under fire for blowing roughing...
Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel on 2-point conversion penalties: 'They’ve let Travis (Kelce) play like that'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. − The Tennessee Titans lost by three on Sunday, but had a few calls went the other way, they very well could've won by two. The Titans (5-3) dropped an overtime heartbreaker against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday, failing to hold onto a late eight-point lead they held for most of the second half in a 20-17 loss. The Titans had that eight-point lead until Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a touchdown with 2:58 left, putting the Chiefs a two-point conversion away from tying the score.
