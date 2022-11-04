Read full article on original website
Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
psychologytoday.com
Two Ways to Diagnose, and Treat, a Toxic Friendship
It can be hard to acknowledge when a platonic friendship has become unhealthy. If a friend has turned into a bully, you can have an honest conversation about this behavior or end the friendship. If a friend has turned into a "parasite," reflecting on whether you feel drained after being...
Daily Californian
with regret, Nishat: A poem
The trees are on fire this time of year — shades of terra cotta and amber and cinnamon. the lively chatter on my 8 a.m. bus ride keeps me awake. autumn arrives and with it — bonfires and welcome mats, pumpkin spice and caramel apples. the houses that line the hills speak of a warmer future — lunch notes for children, newly assembled furniture, vegetable gardens and fruit trees. the toddler that hugs me while I wait in line at trader joe’s almost makes me cry. my friend finally gets her license and we drive to the ocean,
psychologytoday.com
Affirming Love for Ourselves Even in the Midst of Fear
Fear is inevitable, but how we deal with it ultimately leads to our openness to take a chance to see love in our life. An openness and willingness to be vulnerable and be open about your fears should be discussed in a safe space. You may experience feelings of doubt...
Psych Centra
What Are Emotional Flashbacks? Plus Coping Methods
Emotional flashbacks are intense emotional states activated by past trauma (e.g., fear, shame, or feeling unsafe). We look at effective ways to recognize and cope with them. Do you experience intense waves of emotion that seem excessive based on the current situation? When this happens, do you feel like you’re reliving a stressful or traumatic event? You might be having emotional flashbacks.
Psych Centra
What Is Stinking Thinking and How to Manage
Cognitive distortions, or “stinking thinking,” are negative or irrational thoughts that lack evidence and influence how you feel and behave. Everyone experiences cognitive distortions to some degree — they’re a natural part of being human. But when they happen too frequently or in more extreme forms, they can be harmful and contribute to problems, such as anxiety.
Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
Irrational thoughts about infidelity
You have a wonderful partner. They love and care for you. They’re engaged and actively involved in your life. But you just can’t stop checking up on them, peeking at their phone, worrying about their whereabouts.
Stop hurting your own feelings: Tips on quashing negative self-talk
Can't stop thinking mean thoughts about yourself? Researchers and psychologists share how to break the cycle.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Good Night’s Sleep: 7 Dos & Don’ts
Although having a good night’s sleep is crucial to your mental and physical well-being, it often seems next to impossible to do. Sometimes it’s tough to go from a hectic day to the peace and quiet you need to fall asleep. Establishing a schedule may be quite helpful in ensuring that you receive the recommended 8-10 hours of sleep each night. Get quality shut-eye by following these dos and don’ts.
Verywell Loved: Why Is Dating With ADHD So Hard?
Verywell Loved is a series on the dating and relationship topics people are talking about, with personal stories and expert advice to help you better understand your own experiences. Much has been written about how to be in a relationship with someone who has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), but...
Parenting mind tricks
When my oldest was pregnant with my grandson, she would talk about what she was going to do after the baby was born, and it was obvious she did not think her life was going to change at all. I wasn’t sure how to tell her she was going to feel every emotion, have to multitask and be creative with little sleep, manage baby excretions with horrific smells, and listen to everyone’s opinion and judgment on how to parent while questioning whether you were ever doing anything right as you do your best to help a tiny human to thrive. I told her, “Jess, parenting is messy.”
