Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
UK minister under fire for calling migrants an ‘invasion’
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup
Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
German gym tycoon Rainer Schaller, partner and kids on plane that disappeared off Costa Rican coast
Authorities in Costa Rica found wreckage believed to be from a plane carrying German CEO Rainer Schaller and four others that disappeared Friday.
The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years
Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush
For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months
A leak caused the smart meter readings to rise, but Thames Water didn't take action for months, the elderly woman's son told the BBC.
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage
A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told
A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
Kenya's famous matriarch elephant dies
A Kenyan elephant, thought to have been Africa's largest female tusker, has died of old age, wildlife officials have said. Dida, also known as Queen of Tsavo, was aged between 60 and 65 years, the upper age limit of an elephant in the wild. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) hailed...
