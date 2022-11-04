‘Can you give me a fifth floor?’ Proposal to build for-sale condos near Boulder’s downtown offers glimpse into affordable housing challenges

Read full article on original website
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood
The former Park Hill Golf Course could become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will consider Tuesday approving what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Even if the committee approves the plan, the full City Council must sign off on it, too.
Longmont's Ardis moving ahead with public safety changes
Zach Ardis liked the idea that the path he was starting on in Longmont was already paved. Ardis, last August, succeeded longtime Public Safety Chief Mike Butler who retired in 2020 after 26 years as head of Longmont’s police and fire divisions. During his tenure, Butler began two programs...
boulderreportinglab.org
The history of Boulder’s wildland firefighting division reveals a fight for survival since its inception
Preface: For white frontier folks in the mid-1800s, Boulder meant gold. For many who failed to find gold, Boulder meant farming — disgruntled prospectors turning from the foothills to pull vegetables from the plains. Through a joint effort of these two livelihoods, it didn’t take Anglos long after intruding on the Southern Arapaho to sully Boulder’s water with cow manure and mine waste. This forced residents to look upstream, above manure and waste, for clean liquid to pipe into town.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall plan clears another hurdle
After years of delay, specific zoning plans regarding the location and appropriate types of buildings allowed on the property in and around the Westminster Mall will finally start to be laid out due to the 4-0 passing of the plan’s resolutions at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting. Four out...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
aboutboulder.com
The 6 Most Historic Restaurants in Boulder
Bon Apétit named Boulder the best food town in America, and Livability, Food & Wine Magazine, Forbes, and BuzzFeed all put it on their top cities for food lists. In addition to these honors, Boulder has a plethora of fun and amazing historic restaurants to visit. Here are the top six rated historic restaurants in Boulder, Colorado, based on the most recent TripAdvisor reviews:
Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next week
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highline Canal Project began in October, and trail closures will continue until 2024. DougCo officials described The Highline Canal Project as a part of Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date, with project partners including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the Federal Highway Administration, Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Chatfield Basin Developers all helping to create a safe and accessible multimodal transportation network for northern Douglas County.
This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
Daily Record
Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote
More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
KJCT8
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
1310kfka.com
Nearly 100-year-old funeral home could become housing in Fort Collins
A nearly century-old funeral home in the heart of Old Town could become a new apartment complex. The Coloradoan reports Confluent Development of Denver wants to build a six-story, 200-unit apartment complex with studios and one-bedrooms, where Bohlender Funeral Chapel sits on Olive Street. The ground floor of the building would be home to commercial space. Residents can weigh in on the project this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 281 North College Avenue in conference rooms A-C. For more details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
JeffCo residents clear low-level, nonviolent warrants through new program
There was a steady flow of people into the Jefferson County Courthouse on Saturday, all hoping for the chance to clear their active warrants. Fresh Start is an event that gives people with warrants for low-level, nonviolent offenses an opportunity to wipe their slate clean. It's the third year the First Judicial District has hosted the event and this year, the district attorney opened it to those with low-level, nonviolent felony offenses."Even if you've committed a low-level felony offense, want you to make the choice to reengage," said Tariq Sheikh, senior chief deputy district attorney for the First Judicial District...
CBS News
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds
Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
Wind and snow make for treacherous drive through mountains
Wind and blowing snow made for a treacherous drive through the mountains Saturday. "We checked the weather and it was supposed to be normal," said Jacob Hurley. He, his partner and their dog Lucy were headed back to Denver from the mountains and wanted to go for a hike on the way down, but that didn't really pan out. "Where we were supposed to go was extremely steep and we were like 'I don't know this might be kind of tough because there was like a foot of snow there.'" Said Hurley. One person who didn't let the weather ruin his fun was 12-year-old...
Boulder Co. state rep. charged, accused of lying about residence
Tracey Bernett, the Democratic state representative for House District 12 in Boulder County, was charged Friday after she allegedly misrepresented her primary residence to run in the district.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing Its Old-School Italian Joints
As the temperatures dropped, we found ourselves craving old-school pasta, and shared our list of the best red-sauce joints in Denver. In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers serve up plenty of additional suggestions — Randi's? Carl's? Gallo Supper Club? — and many memories. Says Sue:
Denver police investigate death in Central Business District neighborhood
Denver police are investigating a death in the 1600 block of Glenarm Place. Few details are available at this time, and a police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine the circumstances of the man's death. The medical examiners office will release the identity and cause...
Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back With Three Locations
The holiday season is fastly approaching and if you're looking for fun things to do with your family, you'll love this massive drive-thru holiday light show, now with three Colorado locations. Awesome Colorado Christmas Drive-Thru Light Show Is Back. If you've driven I-25 in either direction around the Thornton Parkway...
