fox44news.com
Belton drills game-winning field goal as time expires to win district title
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Cole Chrisman played hero for the Tigers, hitting a 22-yard field goal as the clock struck zero to lift Belton over University, 31-29 to take their first outright district title since 1999. Belton ends the regular season 8-2 and will play next Friday at...
fox44news.com
Band of the Week: The Cadets of Connally High
Waco (FOX 44) — The Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is The Cadets of Connallly High School. The band is lead by Lee Smith, Grant Saltar, Clint Ladd, and Michelle Castelli. On Thursday night, the band honored their graduating seniors during the game against Robinson. With football season...
wildcatstrong.com
Defensive-minded Temple shuts down University, 43-22
Four players made their first varsity starts for Temple in its season opener Friday night, and there were plenty more Tem-Cats who rotated in for their top team debuts. Even with all the new, some things were quite familiar inside Wildcat Gym, including the tenacious defensive effort that has become a staple for head coach RaShonta LeBlanc’s Tem-Cats over the last handful of years.
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
fox44news.com
Player You Can Count On: Rosebud-Lott’s D.J. Hicks
TRAVIS, TX (FOX 44) — The Friday Night Football Fever Player You Can Count on for Week 11 is Rosebud-Lott quarterback D.J. Hicks. Hicks accounted for over 250 total yards, to go along with three total touchdowns, in the Indians win over Moody.
fox44news.com
Riesel races past Bosqueville to earn spot in the playoffs
RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Riesel Indians are back in the postseason for a second straight season as they beat Bosqueville 70-28. Next up for the Indians is the bi-district playoff round, meanwhile the Bulldogs will end their season with a 3-7 record.
fox44news.com
Sparkling Ice and Professional Athletes Prepare Waco for First Regatta Competition
Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Well known athletes and companies are putting their hands on Waco to kick off its first regatta this Sunday. It’s a rowing competition, and Sparkling Ice’s “Cheers To You” program is dedicating a new boat to the Waco Youth Rowing Center Team.
5-Star A&M DL commit David Hicks says Texas football ‘has a shot’
A position of focus in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class a little more than one month ahead of signing day is the defensive line. Texas and defensive line coach Bo Davis are trying to juice up the 2023 class with numbers and talent before the Early Signing Period arrives.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?
Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
fox44news.com
Burgers and Brews comes back to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Good food and a little bit of booze was on the menu today. Aside from burgers, there was a variety of food to choose from at one of the many food trucks. Music, vendors, and carnival rides were also included in the festival for the whole family to enjoy.
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead. Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
