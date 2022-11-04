Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Why China Probably Won't Invade Taiwan--Plus, A Hedged Bet Against Chinese Stocks.
In a post last week (“What Comes Next In China“), I shared Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella’s argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. The heart of his argument was that China might take advantage of the Ukraine War depleting Western armaments and Western sanctions on Russia weakening Western economies:
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute.
European shares open lower as mining, luxury stocks fall
Nov 7 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday as mining and luxury stocks fell after hopes of an easing in China's strict COVID-19 measures were quashed over the weekend.
US Stocks Show Optimism Heading Into Midterms Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally — Apple, Meta, Palantir In Focus Today
U.S. index futures were all in the green on Monday morning, indicating that Wall Street may start the week on a moderately positive note. Monday’s economic calendar is light and doesn’t boast of any major market-moving data or reports. Traders could show apprehension ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the consumer price inflation report due on Thursday.
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
The super-charged dollar just saw its steepest drop in over 2 years as rumors swirl about China's reopening
The US dollar index weakened about 1.3% on Friday as rumors about a China reopening circulated. In 2022, the US Dollar Index has climbed roughly 16% as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy. Should China ease its zero-COVID policies, its economy and energy demand would see a sharp rebound. The...
Washington Examiner
Waltzing in Beijing, Germany's Olaf Scholz plays US for a fool
In a masterclass of spin, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel presented herself as the leader of the free world. In reality, Merkel facilitated Russia's energy blackmail of Europe and inspired Russian President Vladimir Putin's expansive aggression. Toward Communist China, Merkel's policy began and ended with trade. Beijing was grateful for its friend.
Asian stocks mostly rise as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending....
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
China to create appropriate monetary environment to keep supply chain stable - PBOC vice governor
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will create an appropriate monetary environment to keep supply chain stable while keeping its prudent monetary policy flexible, a senior central bank official told a forum in Shanghai on Saturday.
Germany's leader and top CEOs have arrived in Beijing. They need China more than ever
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in China on Friday with a team of corporate leaders and a clear signal: it wants to keep doing business with the world's second largest economy.
From Apple to Disney, China's Covid curbs are again hurting business
It has been almost three years since Covid-19 first hit China, but the country's relentless adherence to lockdowns continues to hobble business and the economy.
americanmilitarynews.com
Shanghai district locked down amid COVID-19 surges in dozens of Chinese cities
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in Shanghai on Friday ordered more than a million of its residents into lockdown and mass testing, amid reports that some 200 million people are currently under some form of pandemic-related restrictions affecting their daily lives due to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy.
China trade down on weak global demand, virus curbs
BEIJING — (AP) — China's trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on domestic consumer spending. Exports declined 0.3% from a year earlier to $298.4 billion, down from September's 5.7% growth, the customs agency reported Monday. Imports fell 0.7% to $213.4 billion, compared with the previous month's 0.3% expansion.
