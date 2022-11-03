Read full article on original website
KALB: Hec Yes, Sherr-ly No!
Submitted by Scott Kalb, RTM D7; Secretary, Legislative and Rules Committee; RTM Observer, Greenwich Retirement Board. Please join me in supporting Hector Arzeno for State Representative of District 151 in our coming election. I have worked with Hector in our town government for a number of years and have come to admire his experience and judgement as a business executive, his longstanding commitment to public service in the RTM, and his devotion to community volunteering. Hector gets along well with people from all walks of life and knows how to get things done.
Norwalk political notes: Longtime DPW employee gets top slot
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Valadares to be Chief of Operations and Public Works. Can the City use water records to find illegal apartments?. Vanessa Valaderes, who has been with the Norwalk Department of Public Works for more than 12 years, is set to be appointed Chief of Operations and Public Works at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly
On Tuesday, the results in 187 General Assembly contests will provide a more granular snapshot of Connecticut’s evolving political identity.
Tuesday’s midterms: here’s who’s running and how to vote
On Tuesday, New Haveners and voters will vote on a slate of statewide candidates, federal races and a constitutional amendment that opens the door to early voting. Governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont against Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party Rob Hotaling and Green Party Michelle Bicking. Secretary of the State:...
At Rally With Lamont, Democrats Preach Election Turnout
Connecticut’s constitutional statewide ticket rallied local Democrats Sunday night at Testo’s Restaurant warning against voter complacency and urging another four years for Governor Ned Lamont. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also fronts the largest voter registration in the state. For a second time Lamont faces Republican Bob...
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
John Breunig (opinion): Why the Greenwich RTC is at risk on Election Day. 'Like the Death Star blowing up'
For generations, anticipating a Democratic upset in a Greenwich General Assembly race on Election Night was akin to looking for drama in a Marx Brothers movie, “The Simpsons” or “Big Mouth.”. Yet this year, the drama is all in Greenwich. Things changed four years ago when Alex...
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
How the Danbury area is honoring Veterans Day
Events will be held across the Danbury area for Veterans Day, celebrated Nov. 11., to honor those who have served the country. Activities include students serving veterans lunch and an Honor Wall being unveiled at one Town Hall. Bethel. The Bethel Patriotic Association and the Bethel American Legion Post 100...
Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot
Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
New York voter shares message for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Voters in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York City district and Marjorie Taylor Greene's rural Georgia district see politics very differently. But this election season one issue is uniting them, and it's a good thing for Republicans.
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
$1.5 Billion School Construction Plan Has Board of Finance, Board of Ed at Odds in Stamford
STAMFORD – The board focuses on raising revenue; the department on how best to spend it. So it’s not surprising that a 20-year, $1.5 billion school construction plan has the finance board and the education department at odds. It was clear during a special meeting called by the...
Norwalk Old Timers Awards Dinner returns Wednesday
After a two-year absence, the Norwalk Old Timers awards dinner is returning Wednesday, Nov. 9 at The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s in Darien. After 57 consecutive years, the event was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but the long-awaited 58th Norwalk Old Timers dinner is set to add nine new names to its honor roll.
Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms
SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Stratford doctor admits to health care fraud, kickbacks, federal officials say
STRATFORD — A local doctor admitted to health care fraud and kickback offenses Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Ananthakumar Thillainathan, MD, the owner and president of medical practice MDCareNow, LLC, allegedly submitted fraudulent claims to the Connecticut Medicaid program and made illegal compensatory payments to an unidentified patient-recruitment company for a period of nearly three years. Thillainathan, 44, a citizen of Sri Lanka and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing, officials said.
Former Fairfield Town Official Pleads Guilty in Hazardous Waste Dumping Probe
The former director of public works in Fairfield has pleaded guilty to several counts of environmental and fraud offenses. The Division of Criminal Justice said 61-year-old Joseph Michelangelo, of Fairfield, faces nine charges in connection to the hazardous waste dumping probe. Michelangelo entered pleas to receiving solid waste at an...
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
Connecticut Hunter Fined Thousands for Violating Near-Century-Old Law
Authorities have caught a Connecticut hunter who reportedly baited ducks around a hunting blind by spreading kernels of corn and then shooting them. But, little did he know, the Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police was monitoring him after an anonymous complaint had tipped them off. David Foster, 51, and two other...
