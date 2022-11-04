Read full article on original website
Related
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher emphasize the fundamentals in trying to break skid
The Texas A&M football team is still feeling the effects of the flu, but redshirt freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start against Auburn on Saturday. Weigman missed last week’s 41-24 loss to Florida after throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against Ole Miss. Weigman was one of six players who missed the Florida game and others were less than 100%.
myaggienation.com
A&M men to play Louisiana-Monroe tonight
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the season against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. A&M had a 90-47 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday. Freshman forward Solomon Washington had 15 points and sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV added 11 points. Louisiana-Monroe...
myaggienation.com
Auburn outlasts A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defeated Texas A&M 25-21, 29-27, 24-26, 33-31 in Southeastern Conference volleyball action Sunday to complete a weekend sweep of their two weekend matches. A&M (12-13, 4-10) was led by Caroline Meuth (19 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks), Logan Lednicky (16 kills, 6 blocks, 6 kills),...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M needs to find a few positives
The Texas A&M football team had high expectations for the season, but at this point it’ll settle for a few positives to take into the offseason which won’t be easy. A&M’s nightmarish season got worse in Saturday’s 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies played a competitive first half for a 24-20 lead, but could muster only 105 yards of offense in the second half in losing its fifth straight. That leaves the Aggies (3-6) in danger of not being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 when first-year head coach Mike Sherman went 4-8. Sherman got a pass for not going to a bowl, because the roster he inherited from Dennis Franchione wasn’t talented enough. What Sherman didn’t get a pass for was losing the season opener to the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M volleyball team to play two matches at Auburn this weekend
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play two matches at Auburn at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn (18-5, 7-5) is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings, while A&M (12-11, 4-8) is 11th in the 13-team league. The Aggies lost to Alabama 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on Wednesday at Reed Arena, while Auburn last played Sunday, falling to Kentucky 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Lexington, Kentucky.
myaggienation.com
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 41-24 loss to Florida
Texas A&M’s defense had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for four touchdowns om the Gators’ 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Getting away from the run. Aggie running back Devon Achane...
myaggienation.com
Cessna: Texas A&M comes up short of much-needed victory with tough second half
The Texas A&M football team played with a spirit Saturday that would have made E. King Gill proud, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Aggies from losing their fifth straight game. A&M had a remarkable effort considering it was missing at least 31 players because of illness and...
myaggienation.com
Flu outbreak further depletes already shorthanded Texas A&M football team
Texas A&M walk-on defensive back Sam Matthews got into Saturday’s game against Florida during the third quarter, but it wasn’t because the Aggies were beating up on the Gators, which is typically when walk-ons get to play. Rather, A&M was out of options at the position and needed Matthews to fill an empty spot.
myaggienation.com
Cessna's Grades: A tale of two halves adds up to 5th straight loss
OFFENSE: C- What went right: Texas A&M showed great balance in the first half, rushing for 123 yards and throwing for 184. Tight end Max Wright had five receptions for 59 yards. He came in with only three catches for 52 yards for the season. What went wrong: A&M converted...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M football falls to Florida 41-24
Texas A&M will need to win the final three games of the regular season to become bowl-eligible after suffering a 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday in Kyle Field. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards with two scores. The Aggie defense gave up 291 yards on the ground as part of a 492-total Gator offensive effort.
Comments / 0