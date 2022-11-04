ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
In Style

Jennifer Lopez's Funeral Attire Included a Plunging Black Gown and Platform Heels

No matter the event, Jennifer Lopez and her show-stopping style will, without a doubt, turn it into a glamorous occasion. Case in point? On Saturday, the pop star made a fashionable arrival at billionaire business mogul JR Ridinger’s ceremony in Miami, dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a funeral.
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Masters Power Prints in Plaid, Stripes & Swirls with Cutout Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a colorful ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring a purple, beige and orange plaid double-breasted coat. The outerwear was layered atop a multicolored striped midi dress, featuring a diagonal print in hues of yellow, red, orange, purple and gray. Finishing her ensemble was a dark brown Pierre Cardin crossbody bag covered in a beige swirl print, as well as a beige fedora, dark...
brides.com

19 Vera Wang Mother-of-the-Bride Dresses

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Vera Wang is one of the world's most iconic wedding dress designers, dressing the likes of celebrities such as Sarah Hyland, Mariah Carey, and Victoria Beckham, as well as Khloe and Kim Kardashian. What's more, the celebrated fashion designer creates looks for not only brides, but also formal ensembles perfect for the mother of the bride.
In Style

Sydney Sweeney Just Wore a Cassie-Approved Outfit on the Red Carpet

Last night, Sydney Sweeney channeled a grown-up version of Euphoria's Cassie on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, trading in her character's sparkly, skin-baring two-piece sets for head-to-toe couture (all in bubblegum pink). For the glamorous occasion, the actress wore a plunging ballerina-style minidress with voluminous...
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Looks Magnificent in Magenta at the Red Carpet Premiere of Her Documentary ‘My Mind & Me’

Marvelous in magenta! Selena Gomez was a radiant sight at the premiere of her new documentary, My Mind & Me. The hitmaker, 30, stepped onto the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 2, wearing a silk number by Rodarte. The whimsical dress featured a dramatic cascading sleeve at one side and a simple spaghetti strap on the other. The reddish-purple design was finished with a wide skirt that flattered Gomez’s figure. On her feet, the “Calm Down” singer rocked a pair of sparkly mules by Paris Texas, which complemented her crystal-covered clutch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...

