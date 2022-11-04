Read full article on original website
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Jennifer Garner Showed Off Her Ageless Figure While Stepping Out In Trendy Body-Sculpting Leggings
Kendall Jenner and Olivia Culpo are fans of the less is more approach to workoutwear, but Jennifer Garner has also proven that you can still show off your incredible figure in less revealing pieces too! And the tight and super-flattering Spanx body-sculpting leggings that she wore when she was running some errands in Los Angeles last month are a great example!
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!
Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In All-Black Outfit While Jogging In New York City
Jennifer Aniston is a huge fan of all-black when it comes to the red carpet – and it looks like she is also a fan of the dark, monochrome color palette in terms of her athleisure too, as she looked incredible when she was pictured jogging in an all-black outfit in New York City.
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Jennifer Lopez's Funeral Attire Included a Plunging Black Gown and Platform Heels
No matter the event, Jennifer Lopez and her show-stopping style will, without a doubt, turn it into a glamorous occasion. Case in point? On Saturday, the pop star made a fashionable arrival at billionaire business mogul JR Ridinger’s ceremony in Miami, dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a funeral.
Sarah Jessica Parker Masters Power Prints in Plaid, Stripes & Swirls with Cutout Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a colorful ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring a purple, beige and orange plaid double-breasted coat. The outerwear was layered atop a multicolored striped midi dress, featuring a diagonal print in hues of yellow, red, orange, purple and gray. Finishing her ensemble was a dark brown Pierre Cardin crossbody bag covered in a beige swirl print, as well as a beige fedora, dark...
19 Vera Wang Mother-of-the-Bride Dresses
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Vera Wang is one of the world's most iconic wedding dress designers, dressing the likes of celebrities such as Sarah Hyland, Mariah Carey, and Victoria Beckham, as well as Khloe and Kim Kardashian. What's more, the celebrated fashion designer creates looks for not only brides, but also formal ensembles perfect for the mother of the bride.
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore a Cassie-Approved Outfit on the Red Carpet
Last night, Sydney Sweeney channeled a grown-up version of Euphoria's Cassie on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, trading in her character's sparkly, skin-baring two-piece sets for head-to-toe couture (all in bubblegum pink). For the glamorous occasion, the actress wore a plunging ballerina-style minidress with voluminous...
Madonna’s Twin Daughters Stelle & Estere Ciccone Bring Fairytale Style in Dramatic Dresses to Halloween
Madonna’s 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone took very different routes with their costumes this Halloween. Both parties revealed their looks in a short compilation video posted to their pop star mother’s Instagram yesterday. The montage saw one of the young stars dressed in a billowing blue gown...
Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids
Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete...
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut Draped in Gucci Blanket
Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford is quite cozy. The "Happier than Ever" singer, 20, and The Neighbourhood lead, 31, turned heads during their first red carpet — or in this case purple carpet — debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 due to their eye-catching coordinated outfits.
This tunic might be the trendiest sweater of the season
Fashion bloggers and influencers love Free People's Ottoman Slouchy Tunic. First unveiled in 2015, the Ottoman sweater has been rereleased each year in new colors that devotees then clamor to buy before they sell out.
Jennifer Lopez shines bright in Coach's latest 'Feel the Wonder' holiday campaign
'Tis the season for holiday cheer, and Jennifer Lopez is totally feeling it. The entertainer and businesswoman delighted fans on Wednesday after posting a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a Coach varsity style jacket while joyfully jumping on top of a bed outside in the snow. She paired her...
Selena Gomez Looks Magnificent in Magenta at the Red Carpet Premiere of Her Documentary ‘My Mind & Me’
Marvelous in magenta! Selena Gomez was a radiant sight at the premiere of her new documentary, My Mind & Me. The hitmaker, 30, stepped onto the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 2, wearing a silk number by Rodarte. The whimsical dress featured a dramatic cascading sleeve at one side and a simple spaghetti strap on the other. The reddish-purple design was finished with a wide skirt that flattered Gomez’s figure. On her feet, the “Calm Down” singer rocked a pair of sparkly mules by Paris Texas, which complemented her crystal-covered clutch.
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Kristen Stewart Took The Popular Wolf Cut One Step Further By Debuting A Pixie Version
It’s safe to say that Kristen Stewart stays ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest hair trends. The Spencer actress has sported nearly every hairdo you can imagine. For her latest look, Stewart married two classic bold hairstyles, resulting in a daring new look. Mullets Are...
