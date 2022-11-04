Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Train Crosses North Korea Border Into Russia After Arms Report, Think Tank Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery. The 38 North project,...
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
US News and World Report
Grid Operator Tells Ukrainians to Brace for More Blackouts
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's grid operator told consumers to brace for more blackouts in Kyiv and other regions on Monday as it seeks to reduce the strain on energy infrastructure damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks. Rolling blackouts are becoming increasingly routine in the capital of 3 million after...
US News and World Report
New Round of Peace Talks Between Ethiopia, Tigray Reps
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new round of talks began Monday between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week’s signing of a “permanent” cessation of hostilities in a two-year conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Cop27: UN chief warns of ‘highway to climate hell’ as Al Gore condemns ‘culture of death’ - live
The 27th Cop on climate change is taking place over the next two weeks in the resort of Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt
US News and World Report
Iran Lawmakers Demand Severe Punishment for 'Rioters' as Protests Rage
DUBAI (Reuters) -Hardline Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on Sunday to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been...
US News and World Report
Qatar Minister Accuses Germany of 'Double Standards' in World Cup Criticism
BERLIN (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Egypt Eyes Diplomatic Payoff From Hosting COP27 Climate Summit
CAIRO (Reuters) - When Egypt hosts the COP27 climate summit this week it will be hoping for an injection of international legitimacy as well as green financing at a time when its economy has been struggling and it has faced rising criticism over human rights. The United Nations climate talks...
US News and World Report
North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
US News and World Report
More Sanctions Against Haitian Political Elites Are Coming -Canada Foreign Minister
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti's political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. "Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites," Melanie Joly told Reuters by telephone after...
US News and World Report
Haiti Gang Leader Says Fuel Distribution Can Resume as Blockade Ends
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier said on Sunday that fuel trucks can approach the Varreux terminal without fear for their safety, days after police broke up a blockade that had halted fuel distribution for nearly two months. The G9 coalition of gangs led by Cherizier in...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
US News and World Report
South Korea's Yoon Apologises for Halloween Crush, Vows Justice
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol apologised on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems. The Oct. 29 crush killed 156 people, mostly in their twenties...
US News and World Report
Pope Ends Bahrain Trip With Visit to Gulf's Oldest Church
MANAMA, Bahrain (Reuters) -Pope Francis departed from Bahrain on Sunday after a four-day trip that culminated with a visit to the Gulf's oldest Catholic church, where he told bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area. The last event was...
US News and World Report
Germany, Other EU Members Plan to Expand Iran Sanctions -Der Spiegel
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organisations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources. A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday...
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires 4 Ballistic Missiles as U.S., Seoul End Drills
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, as Seoul and Washington ended a high-profile six-day military exercise. North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile, drawing condemnation from...
US News and World Report
Japan Hosts Multilateral Display of Naval Unity Amid East Asia Tension
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan hosted its first international fleet review for seven years on Sunday with ships from 12 other nations in a show of unity as North Korea fires record numbers of missiles and China increases its pressure on Taiwan. The naval parade in Sagami Bay near Tokyo...
US News and World Report
Blinken Warns Israeli PM, Palestinian President of West Bank Escalation
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday, the official WAFA news agency reported, in a first call after Israel's veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu led a far-right alliance to a general election victory. Abbas reiterated his demand that the United States...
