Another stellar defensive performance Friday evening put the Oakridge varsity football team in the same position it found itself a year ago – district champions. The Eagles limited visiting Belding to a mere 132 yards of total offense and they also received big plays on the ground and through the air offensively in their 30-8 victory over the Black Knights in the Division 5 district championship game.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO