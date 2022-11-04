Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
High-powered Ithaca eliminates Ravenna in Division 7 playoff action
Ravenna hung with traditional football power Ithaca for one half in Saturday’s Division 7 district final in Ithaca. The second half was a whole different story as the Bulldogs dropped a 63-27 decision. . Ravenna, making its fourth straight appearance in the playoffs, hung with the Yellowjackets throughout the...
localsportsjournal.com
Oakridge’s defense leads the way to a Division 5 district title
Another stellar defensive performance Friday evening put the Oakridge varsity football team in the same position it found itself a year ago – district champions. The Eagles limited visiting Belding to a mere 132 yards of total offense and they also received big plays on the ground and through the air offensively in their 30-8 victory over the Black Knights in the Division 5 district championship game.
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks volleyball team advances to national championship tournament
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team got a win on Saturday in the Region 12 finals. The Jayhawks now advance to the NJCAA Division 2 National Championship Tournament. The Jayhawks swept Oakland Community College in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15. Raegan Murphy and Kendra Kieft earned all-tournament team honors, while...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven’s Seth Norder finishes runner-up in boys’ Division 1 state finals
The Grand Haven girls and boys’ teams finished 10th and 11th overall in the Division 1 cross country state finals on Saturday afternoon. The meet was at the Michigan International Speedway. Grand Haven junior Seth Norder finished as runner-up. Norder came into the finals as the No. 1 ranked...
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Lumberjacks lose lead, lose game to visiting Youngstown
MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered goals over the final two periods on Saturday night and dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Youngstown Phantoms. The game was played at Trinity Health Arena. Jake Richard scored Muskegon’s first goal at 6:25 of the opening period with a...
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont wins volleyball district title over Sparta
The Fremont volleyball team broke their district drought on Friday evening with their first Division 2 title since 2010. The Packers got by Sparta in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11. Sage Vandenberg had 15 kills and five blocks. Marcy Tanner had eight kills and three aces. Also, Carle Bruggema...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic wins district championship over Calvary Christian
The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team got by Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tight Division 4 district finals match on Friday evening to win a district championship. The match was played at Mason County Eastern. The Crusaders escaped with the victory in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 28-26. Claire LaVigne led...
MLive.com
White Pigeon, Mendon make history in prep football playoffs with stunning upsets
KALAMAZOO, MI – Anything can happen in single-elimination tournaments, and a pair of Kalamazoo-area high school football teams seized moment and defied the odds with championships at stake on Friday. In the Division 8 bracket, White Pigeon stunned Reading with a 34-20 road win to claim consecutive district championships...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls finish sixth at Division 2 cross country state meet
The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team had a successful day at the MHSAA Division 2 cross country state finals on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers finished in sixth place. Otsego won the title with 87 points while East Grand Rapids came in second place with 98 and Grand Rapids...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern finishes seventh at Division 4 boys cross country finals
The Mason County Eastern Cardinals boys’ cross country team finished their season with a seventh-place finish at the MHSAA Division 4 state finals on Saturday morning which was held at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The Pentwater Falcons boys team came in 16th. Wyoming Potter’s House captured the...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon surges to 40-14 victory over Coopersville, earns Division 3 district crown
On Friday night, with a Division 3 district title on the line, the Big Reds fell behind the visiting Coopersville Broncos in the first quarter. However, the Big Reds stormed back with 40 unanswered points and cruised to a 40-14 victory. “No flinch mentality,” Big Reds’ coach Shane Fairfield said....
WILX-TV
Portland survives late scare against Corunna
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
localsportsjournal.com
It’s a huge night of high school sports on tap for area fans
Tonight, seven teams in the Local Sports Journal coverage area will take part in six district championship title football games. A victory moves them into next week’s regionals. Those teams include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Fruitport, Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon Catholic and Manistee. Ravenna will travel to Ithaca on Saturday. Tonight’s games all begin at 7 p.m.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4
MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks get volleyball win over Mott Community College
MCC (29-6) will face the winner of Mott-Oakland on Saturday afternoon.
localsportsjournal.com
Turtles finish in fifth place at OK Rainbow Meet
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team earned a fifth-place finish in the OK Rainbow Conference meet on Saturday. The Turtles swam to a score of 253, just behind Spring Lake in fourth with 281. Over two days, the Turtles posted 38 personal record swims and more than 50 season-best times....
Ithaca, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
