Belding, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

localsportsjournal.com

High-powered Ithaca eliminates Ravenna in Division 7 playoff action

Ravenna hung with traditional football power Ithaca for one half in Saturday’s Division 7 district final in Ithaca. The second half was a whole different story as the Bulldogs dropped a 63-27 decision. . Ravenna, making its fourth straight appearance in the playoffs, hung with the Yellowjackets throughout the...
RAVENNA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Oakridge’s defense leads the way to a Division 5 district title

Another stellar defensive performance Friday evening put the Oakridge varsity football team in the same position it found itself a year ago – district champions. The Eagles limited visiting Belding to a mere 132 yards of total offense and they also received big plays on the ground and through the air offensively in their 30-8 victory over the Black Knights in the Division 5 district championship game.
OAKRIDGE, OR
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks volleyball team advances to national championship tournament

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team got a win on Saturday in the Region 12 finals. The Jayhawks now advance to the NJCAA Division 2 National Championship Tournament. The Jayhawks swept Oakland Community College in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15. Raegan Murphy and Kendra Kieft earned all-tournament team honors, while...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Lumberjacks lose lead, lose game to visiting Youngstown

MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered goals over the final two periods on Saturday night and dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Youngstown Phantoms. The game was played at Trinity Health Arena. Jake Richard scored Muskegon’s first goal at 6:25 of the opening period with a...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont wins volleyball district title over Sparta

The Fremont volleyball team broke their district drought on Friday evening with their first Division 2 title since 2010. The Packers got by Sparta in four sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11. Sage Vandenberg had 15 kills and five blocks. Marcy Tanner had eight kills and three aces. Also, Carle Bruggema...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Catholic wins district championship over Calvary Christian

The Muskegon Catholic Central volleyball team got by Fruitport Calvary Christian in a tight Division 4 district finals match on Friday evening to win a district championship. The match was played at Mason County Eastern. The Crusaders escaped with the victory in three sets, 26-24, 25-19, 28-26. Claire LaVigne led...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake girls finish sixth at Division 2 cross country state meet

The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team had a successful day at the MHSAA Division 2 cross country state finals on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers finished in sixth place. Otsego won the title with 87 points while East Grand Rapids came in second place with 98 and Grand Rapids...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern finishes seventh at Division 4 boys cross country finals

The Mason County Eastern Cardinals boys’ cross country team finished their season with a seventh-place finish at the MHSAA Division 4 state finals on Saturday morning which was held at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The Pentwater Falcons boys team came in 16th. Wyoming Potter’s House captured the...
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Portland survives late scare against Corunna

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late. In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the...
PORTLAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

It’s a huge night of high school sports on tap for area fans

Tonight, seven teams in the Local Sports Journal coverage area will take part in six district championship title football games. A victory moves them into next week’s regionals. Those teams include Mona Shores, Muskegon, Fruitport, Whitehall, Oakridge, Muskegon Catholic and Manistee. Ravenna will travel to Ithaca on Saturday. Tonight’s games all begin at 7 p.m.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4

MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Turtles finish in fifth place at OK Rainbow Meet

The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team earned a fifth-place finish in the OK Rainbow Conference meet on Saturday. The Turtles swam to a score of 253, just behind Spring Lake in fourth with 281. Over two days, the Turtles posted 38 personal record swims and more than 50 season-best times....
MUSKEGON, MI
High School Football PRO

Ithaca, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ITHACA, MI

