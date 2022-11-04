ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTEN.com

What Is a Typical Boat Loan Term?

Buying a boat is a huge financial undertaking. Whether you buy one new or used, a watercraft can easily cost consumers tens of thousands of dollars, if not more! For this reason, they’ll often need to look into their options for boat loans. While there will be many things...
money.com

loanDepot Review | Mortgage Refinance

A mortgage refinance is when you take out a new mortgage to replace an existing one. You may want to refinance your home loan to transfer your loan from one bank to another, change a fixed rate or get an even lower interest rate to bring down your mortgage payments.
Money

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Money

10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
CNET

Record 9.62% I Bonds Rate Ends in October: How to Buy Savings Bonds

In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit an all-time high -- 9.62%. That record-high rate lasts for six months, but time is running out to get it. The Treasury will announce the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the last day to buy I bonds at the 9.62% rate will be Oct. 28.
KTEN.com

How CDs Are Taxed: Tax Planning Guide

Since the Federal Reserve has raised its federal funds effective rate to the highest since December 2007, interest rates on various types of loans have also increased. That’s bad news for anyone trying to take out new loans like mortgages or lines of credit, but good news for people looking to make more money on their non-invested savings by lending money. Certificates of deposit (CDs) pay you an agreed-upon rate in exchange for lending your money to a bank for a set period of time. But the higher interest rates being paid by CDs is only part of equation. The other part is the taxes owed on those interest rates. Let’s break down how CDs are taxed.
PYMNTS

Some Student Loan Borrowers Get Refunds for Payments in Pandemic

Despite a legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, the federal government is reportedly sending refund checks for student loan payments that borrowers made during a moratorium on such payments during the pandemic. The refunds are going to those who paid down their loans after payments were suspended in...
KTEN.com

When Do Loan APRs Rise and Fall?

Annual percentage rates (APRs) fluctuate and affect how much you pay for a loan. As a borrower, it’s important to understand what causes APRs to go up and down and how APRs compare to interest rates to make informed financial decisions. What is APR?. The annual percentage rate (APR)...
KTEN.com

How To Assess Fees When Taking Out a Loan

When comparing loans, the first price you see isn’t what you end up paying when all is said and done. Fees can add hundreds or even thousands of dollars to the cost of your loan, but the exact amount varies by lender and loan type. Types of fees. There...
Forbes Advisor

Pre-Foreclosure: What Happens When You Miss Mortgage Payments

When you fall behind on mortgage payments, your lender may eventually take your home to recoup the loss. But that won’t happen right away. Lenders must follow a series of steps that start with pre-foreclosure. During this early phase in the foreclosure process, you may get the opportunity to...
consumerfinance.gov

Office of Research blog: Update on student loan borrowers during payment suspension

In April, we released a report on the credit health of student loan borrowers during the pandemic and identified the types of borrowers who may struggle when the federal payment suspension ends. Since that report was released, inflation has risen and delinquencies and balances have increased for consumers across credit products. These developments may signal or contribute to potential payment difficulties for borrowers going forward.

