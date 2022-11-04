Read full article on original website
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Have $2,000? 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip
If you're looking to buy stocks on the dip, there is certainly no shortage of companies trading down in the current market. Even so, it's important to distinguish solid companies with a strong path to growth moving forward that have simply been hit in the current market from those that are trading down for legitimate reasons tied to concerns about the underlying business.
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
Wendy's Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has primarily struggled in 2022, down nearly 29% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a fair margin. A widely-recognized company in the realm, The Wendy’s Company WEN, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 9th, before the market open. The Wendy's...
3 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Stock Right Now
Despite the market downturn, pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has performed well this year. The company's shares are up 8% in the past 10 months, easily beating the broader market. But can AbbVie maintain this pace? One of the bears' favorite arguments is that the healthcare company will lose U.S. patent exclusivity for Humira, its best-selling drug, next year.
HP (HPQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, HP (HPQ) closed at $28.75, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%. Coming into today, shares of the personal computer and...
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago, it...
Monday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: ALGN, VRT
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Align Technology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO...
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
Investors are highly familiar with Warren Buffett, also known as the “Oracle of Omaha.”. Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a diversified holding company whose subsidiaries engage in insurance, freight rail transportation, energy generation and distribution, manufacturing, and many others. Throughout time, investors have loved to mimic Buffett’s...
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $18.16, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Coming into today, shares...
American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
American Well Corporation (AMWL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Gains 5% on Q3 Earnings Beat
Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Raised 2022 revenue outlook motivated investors as the stock has risen 5% since the earnings release on Nov 2. Full-year revenues are estimated at $7.190 billion (previous view: $7.125 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is below the raised guidance of $7.17 billion.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.89%. A quarter...
Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
Lyft (LYFT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Lyft (LYFT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 37.50%. A quarter ago,...
