Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
Wendy's Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has primarily struggled in 2022, down nearly 29% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a fair margin. A widely-recognized company in the realm, The Wendy’s Company WEN, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 9th, before the market open. The Wendy's...
Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
Lyft forecasts operating profit above estimates, follows bigger rival Uber
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc LYFT.O on Monday projected current-quarter operating profit above Wall Street estimates, helped by cost-cutting measures and a resurgence in trips to airports and commutes to office. Lyft joins bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N, which also forecast a bumper quarter ahead betting...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Have $2,000? 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip
If you're looking to buy stocks on the dip, there is certainly no shortage of companies trading down in the current market. Even so, it's important to distinguish solid companies with a strong path to growth moving forward that have simply been hit in the current market from those that are trading down for legitimate reasons tied to concerns about the underlying business.
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
Waste Connections (WCN) Stock Gains 5% on Q3 Earnings Beat
Waste Connections, Inc. WCN reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Raised 2022 revenue outlook motivated investors as the stock has risen 5% since the earnings release on Nov 2. Full-year revenues are estimated at $7.190 billion (previous view: $7.125 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is below the raised guidance of $7.17 billion.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.56%....
Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.56 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.63. This compares to loss of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
American Well Corporation (AMWL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MMLG
The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 157,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of MMLG were up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were...
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter ago,...
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago, it...
