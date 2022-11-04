ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jack Dorsey apologizes for Elon Musk 'mess' at Twitter

Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey took the blame for the massive layoffs under its new CEO, Elon Musk. Employees were informed Thursday via a memo that Twitter would be cutting down its workforce. It was already planning broad layoffs prior to Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, and it would have affected up to a quarter of the staff, unnamed sources told the Washington Post. The move would have been part of cost-saving measures taken by the board meant to save the company $700 million.
Elon Musk advocates independents to vote in a GOP Congress

Elon Musk took to Twitter, his recently acquired platform, to advocate independent thinkers to vote in a Republican Congress on Tuesday. Musk tweeted that independent voters should vote Republican to keep a political balance between the White House and Congress, noting that President Joe Biden is a Democrat. "To independent-minded...
Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter for mocking Elon Musk

Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. The suspension comes after Griffin changed her Twitter page title to “Elon Musk” in violation of the site’s new policy prohibiting users from impersonating others without using a “parody” tag. Musk, who took control...
Musk announces bans for Twitter impersonators after celebrities mock him

Elon Musk announced that Twitter would suspend accounts that engage in impersonation after multiple celebrities attempted to mock the billionaire. Musk tweeted the update to the company's content moderation on Sunday. The ban arose after several actors, including Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman, changed their profiles to impersonate Musk to mock him. The decision arises days after Musk promised to delay company content moderation decisions by several weeks.
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
Before Democrats blame Republicans for Pelosi attack, we need some answers

Under normal circumstances, we wouldn’t feel the need to question what happened inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s San Francisco home last Friday. But now that Democrats have assigned responsibility for David DePape’s brutal hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to MAGA Republicans, this strange incident has become our business. And like any defendant, we are entitled to some answers.
White House tears into Republicans while avoiding Trump political question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on former President Donald Trump moving closer to a third presidential bid, citing the Hatch Act, but took the opportunity to elaborate on the "very stark” choices between Democrats and Republicans in the midterm elections. “Because we know what congressional...
Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi following attack on her husband Paul

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) while mocking Democrats' midterm prospects at a rally Sunday in Florida. The 45th president made the comments at his Sunday campaign event in Miami, Florida, where he stumped for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. His remarks come just two days after Paul Pelosi, the House speaker's elderly husband, was released from the hospital following a violent, late-night assault in Pelosi's San Francisco, California, home. The 82-year-old venture capitalist required surgery for wounds from the hammer attack, which has been widely condemned by most major political leaders.
Biden's partisan and unserious democracy double-talk

"In our bones,” President Joe Biden said, “we know that democracy is at risk." A serious statement. But Biden’s prime-time speech, delivered days before the midterm elections, and broader approach to this issue are anything but serious. Undoubtedly Biden is sincere in his horror and indignation at...
Democrats 'did not listen' to voters, warns party strategist

President Joe Biden has warned in the waning days of the midterm election cycle that democracy is under threat if Republicans triumph, arguing in speeches across the country that voters must consider this choice when they cast their ballots on Nov. 8. Yet Biden’s closing message is drawing skepticism from...
The media are desperate to prevent a President DeSantis

With Ron DeSantis on a glide path to reelection as governor of Florida tomorrow, all eyes will soon turn to 2024. Establishment media couldn’t be more scared. The New York Times and the Washington Post dropped two of the most pathetic opposition research pieces you will ever see on back-to-back days in an attempt to make DeSantis look bad. Late Friday night, the Post dropped a piece headlined “Ron DeSantis, who denounced Disney, actually got married there.”
WATCH: Ex-staffer goes off on Trump, 'does not care about helping Republicans'

Following reports that former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 candidacy as early as Monday evening, former Trump administration White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed her ex-boss, claiming, "He does not care about helping Republicans." Griffin, now a host on The View, told her co-hosts,...
Howard Stern: 'Saving democracy' is biggest issue, 'hillbillies don't realize it'

Howard Stern told listeners Monday that "saving democracy" ought to be the most important issue in the midterm elections on Tuesday. “That’s the only f****** issue on the table," he said during his SiriusXM radio show. He brushed off concerns over the economy, claiming it's a "worldwide" issue and blaming it on the war in Ukraine.

