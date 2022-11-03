Sam Amick of The Athletic asked five front office heads and six other league executives about the Brooklyn Nets situation, and they weren't encouraging about Kyrie Irving's future job prospects. None of the eleven thought Irving's career would be over after this contract, even after he was suspended for sharing antisemitic content a year after he missed 53 games over his refusal to get vaccinated. But none of them said they themselves would be interested.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO