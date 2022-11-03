Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 4, 2022
Eight blocks of Boardwalk from North Division to 1st streets were rebuilt in concrete and widened by 10 feet between January and April in 1955. The Mayor and Council had decided to replace the wood with concrete due to maintenance costs. The George Bert Cropper Company did the work for $43,819 and used some of the timber salvaged to widen the northern end of the Boardwalk.
WMDT.com
Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Celebrates 100 million dollars donated since inception
SALISBURY, Md- The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore celebrated $100 million in grant-making since its inception at its Annual Meeting Friday in Salisbury. In the fiscal year 2022, the foundation granted a total of $7.1 million in grants made to the local community, which included more than $439,000 for over 400 scholarships to area students.
talbotspy.org
Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl
Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
‘Never mind, we are staying open’: Fans turn around beach town deli’s plan to close
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — After a twist of fate, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen announced that it will, in fact, remain open in Ocean City. “Okay everyone, so here goes,” began the traditional, kosher-style deli in a Facebook post. Rosenfeld’s shared it will be staying put in its present resort town location through Labor Day of 2024.
WBOC
Over $4.5 Million In Tax Credits Given To Woolworth Building In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Woolworth building, on Race St., is getting a big boost to be revitalized. The building received $4,537,500 dollars in tax credits, yesterday. Inside the historical Woolworth building is an art bar, cultural exhibit, and a café. The building was built in 1919 and added to in 1930.
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Del. early voting turnout hovers around 3%, with 3 days left
Thousands of Delawareans have already exercised their civic duty for the November general election, thanks to early voting and absentee voting. As of about midday Thursday, about 3% of the state's registered voters, or 24,648 Delawareans, had utilized early voting centers since they became available last Friday, October 28th. The highest turnout was in Sussex County, more than New Castle and Kent Counties combined (12,980 in Sussex, 7,831 in New Castle, 3,837 in Kent).
Cape Gazette
Spring Lake residents question new plan
Some residents of Spring Lake along Route 1 between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach – the Forgotten Mile – say they were blindsided by a change in the community's original site plan for the construction of 85 additional townhouses on nearly nine acres of open space at the entrance to the community.
NASA postpones Antares rocket launch
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – NASA postponed the launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft Sunday morning due to a fire alarm at the mission operations control center at Dulles. NASA said liftoff of the Cygnus spacecraft is now scheduled for a five-minute window that opens at 5:27 a.m. Monday morning at […]
kellysthoughtsonthings.com
How To Make The Most Of Visiting Maryland
If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, look no further than Maryland!. There's something for everyone in this charming Mid-Atlantic state. From the Inner Harbor in Baltimore to the beautiful beaches of Ocean City, Maryland offers plenty of activities and attractions to keep visitors entertained. In this...
WBOC
Confederate Flag Deters Delaware Democrats from Return Day Tradition
Carriages for Return Day in Georgetown come from the Marvel Museum. That museum has refused to take down the Confederate flag flying on its grounds. Leaders and candidates with the Democratic Party of Delaware stand by their decision not to ride in those carriages.
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne. "We will be discussing the history of racial...
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
talbotspy.org
State’s Attorney Scott Patterson Looks Back on 50 Years of Public Service
Periodically, the Spy sits down with community leaders at the end of their long successful careers to capture those professional lives and times. Beyond the genuine historical value of these interviews, it is a moment for these very gifted stakeholders to offer some wisdom and outlook after decades of experience and challenges.
WGMD Radio
Frankford Man Sentenced for OC Stabbing
A Frankford man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended for assault. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 20 year old Stas Urbanski-Hughes after he was convicted of 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Urbanski-Hughes...
WGMD Radio
Driver Cited for DUI after Crash on Lewes-Georgetown Hwy near Milton
A 21 year old driver has been cited for DUI after a crash Thursday night just after 11 that sent a car into a home off Lewes Georgetown Highway. Delaware State Police say a Lexus was eastbound and making left turn into a private residence when a Yucon traveling behind the Lexus struck it’s rear and and went out of control and struck a residence. The driver was cited for DUI, driving with a suspended license and no proof of insurance. There were no injuries.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Burglary Suspect
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 36-year-old Phillip Vilone of Harrington, Delaware. Vilone currently has felonious burglary-related charges. He is approximately 5’ 10” tall, weighing 180 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information regarding Vilone’s whereabouts is encouraged...
WBOC
2 Dead After Head-On Collision in Felton
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision that killed two people last night in the Felton area. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 4 at 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was driving on the wrong side of the road in the left southbound lane of Route 13. A 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13, south of Reeves Crossing Road, approaching the Malibu. Police say the Malibu struck the Scion head-on. After impact, both vehicles spun out until coming to a rest.
Fatal crash kills two in Felton Friday night
FELTON, DE – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Felton Friday night on Route 13. According to police, at around 10:10 pm, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of S. Dupont Highway south of Reeves Crossing Road collided with a 2009 Toyota Scion traveling south in a head-on collision. The impact sent both vehicles spinning. A 25-year-old female driving the Chevy Malibu was pronounced dead along with the 17-year-old driver of the Scion. Both were wearing their seatbelts. Their identities were not released at this time. Route 13 southbound was closed
