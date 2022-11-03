Read full article on original website
Apex Legends player outlines “logical” change to improve audio significantly
Apex Legends players have outlined the perfect “logical” change to the developers that they think would improve audio significantly. Audio bugs and technical issues have plagued Apex Legends for a while now, and we’ve seen time and time again a wave of new issues that arise with big patches.
Underused Apex Legends are actually perfect Catalyst counters in Season 15
Looking for a way to counter Catalyst in Apex Legends? Well, there are a few under-the-radar legends that do a fairly decent job of that. With the start of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse, Respawn Entertainment have introduced the battle royale’s newest legend in the form of Catalyst. It...
Apex Legends Heirloom glitch unlocks rare items for free in Season 15
Apex Legends fans have uncovered a new connectivity bug that lets players equip and use unowned Heirlooms in-game. With updates bringing brand-new content regularly, bugs and glitches aren’t exactly uncommon in Apex Legends, or in the battle royale genre as a whole. While many bugs are just infuriating to...
Creative Pokemon Go player managed to catch Gimmighoul in its Crochet form
A Pokemon Go player shared how they managed to catch the new Gen 9 Ghost-type Gimmighoul in its crochet form. On November 6, 2022, the Pokemon Company introduced Gimmighoul. This new Gen 9 Ghost-type started to appear in Pokemon Go following players around after they had spun a golden Pokestop.
Overwatch 2 hero designer hints melee DPS character possibly in the works
In a recent interview, Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer confirmed that the development team is eager to include more melee DPS heroes. Blizzard recently announced the next hero coming to Overwatch 2 would be the Tank Ramattra, who was in two distinct forms in combat. In particular, Ramattra’s Nemesis...
Modern Warfare 2 campaign Easter egg could hint at the next Warzone map
Modern Warfare 2 players have found an Easter egg in the game’s campaign that could be a major hint of what Warzone 2.0’s next map will be. Now that Modern Warfare 2 has been out for over a week, players have had the chance to explore both the multiplayer and singleplayer modes.
MW2’s new reporting system will let Infinity Ward mute toxic players’ voice chat
If you are a Call of Duty veteran, you know how vulgar in-game chat can be. In light of that, Infinity Ward is ramping up its efforts to crack down on toxic behavior in MW2. In September, Activision announced they banned over 500,000 Call of Duty accounts and forced 300,000 to change their names. The developers also revealed a new Code of Conduct, and every Modern Warfare 2 player has to acknowledge it before proceeding into the game.
TikToker reveals scariest DoorDash customer she’s had
A TikToker went viral after sharing a horrifying experience she had dealing with a DoorDash customer. In a series of videos, the content creator (fw.mackkk) detailed her nightmare DoorDash delivery story, in which she had a disturbing interaction with a ‘creepy’ man. After DoorDashing one night, she received...
Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid guide: Weaknesses & best counters
Guzzlord is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, so we’ve put together a list of the best counters to take advantage of its weaknesses and defeat it in Raid Battles. Following in the footsteps of Nihileho, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Pheromosa, the latest Ultra Beast to appear through an Ultra Wormhole in Pokemon Go is the Junkivore Pokemon, Guzzlord.
Modern Warfare 2 players unearth iconic multiplayer maps in-game
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer map rotation has already taken several lumps, but a much-needed boost may be on the way. Modern Warfare 2 launched with eleven 6v6 multiplayer maps before Infinity Ward mysteriously removed Valderas Museum on the game’s launch day. Infinity Ward is not yet in the...
Modern Warfare 2 smashes record with biggest entertainment launch of 2022
New data from Activision Blizzard shows Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has broken another franchise record and is enjoying the most successful entertainment launch of 2022. This year’s Modern Warfare entry broke Call of Duty records right out of the gate. Within days of its release, Activision revealed Modern Warfare 2 had beaten MW3 to become the most lucrative launch in series history.
JGOD reveals simple trick to improve MW2 aim assist
A growing contention of Modern Warfare 2 players believe aim assist is too powerful, but it would be a waste not to take full advantage of the feature. Viral MW2 clips of rotational aim assist reignited an age-old debate of mouse and keyboard versus controller. One side of the aisle believes aim assist provides an unfair advantage, while the other contends they don’t stand a chance without it.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want voice acting following Gimmighoul trailer
A new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shows Professor Willow and Mr. Jacq speaking about the new Ghost-type Gimmighoul, and fans are delighted at the voice acting quality used for the Paldean debut. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have gotten another look at a Paldean Pokemon with the debut of...
Pokemon TCG fans are stars truck by VSTAR Universe card illustrations
Pokemon TCG fans are sharing their delight over the new VSTAR Universe expansions illustrated cards. Inclusions like Hisuian Goodra and Raihan signing Pokeballs have many hopeful for upcoming English expansions. While the Pokemon TCG English expansion sets are preparing to receive Silver Tempest in November, Japanese players are getting hyped...
Best Expedite 12 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks
The Expedite 12 is a great all-rounder Shotgun, and a good starting point for the weapon class. Here’s the best Expedite 12 loadout in MW2, complete with attachments, perks, and equipment. With Overkill being such a common perk in Modern Warfare 2, Shotguns have been relegated to being a...
Streamer roasts Twitch revenue split in Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared-style song
A Twitch streamer recently began his broadcast with a sketch inspired by the hit Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared web series and TV show during which they roasted the platform for its revenue splits and more. It’s no secret that Twitch has been under fire for its controversial...
Black Friday Pokemon deals 2022: TCG cards, video games, plushes & more
Pokemon fans are gearing up for holiday shopping, and Black Friday 2022 will have plenty of deals to take advantage of. Below are potential sales for Pokemon collectibles, TCG cards, video games, and more. Pokemon fans have plenty of ways to show off their love for the franchise. From Pokemon-covered...
Apex Legends Season 15 review – Broken Moon knocks it out of the park, but stickers fall short
Apex Legends Season 15 is an impressive update with Catalyst and Broken Moon sharing the spotlight, but Respawn’s decision to add stickers has only tainted Eclipse and angered the community. Although Apex Legends was released all the way back in 2019, Respawn’s popular battle royale is still thriving and...
Octordle answers today: Daily Octordle hints for today’s game (November 6)
If you’re trying to decipher the answers for today’s game in Octordle and need a little help, we’ve got you covered with hints and clues for game #286 on November 6, 2022. If you find games like Wordle, Nerdle, Dordle, or even Quordle to be too easy...
Ukrainian Pokemon Go players report mass outages disrupting Community Day Classic
As the eastern world began what should have been their three-hour Community Day Classic event, Ukranian Pokemon Go players reported a widespread issue blocking players from logging in to their accounts. On November 5, Pokemon Go players had the opportunity to enjoy yet another Community Day Classic event. This time...
