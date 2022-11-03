Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Felton area. The collision occurred on November 4, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., when a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of S. Dupont Highway (Route 13) south of Reeves Crossing Road. At the time, a 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13 south of Reeves Crossing Road approaching the Malibu. The Malibu struck the Scion head on in the left southbound lane of Route 13. After point of impact, both vehicles rotated counterclockwise 180 degrees until the Malibu came to a rest in the southbound left turn lane and the Scion came to a rest in the southbound right lane.

