Maryland State Police Make Massive Drug Bust 'Dismantling Eastern Shore Trafficking Operation'
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of a Maryland man who is allegedly part of a "significant drug trafficking organization on the Eastern Shore,” state police announced. Caroline County resident Cory James Aviles, 36, of Federalsburg, was arrested and is being held without bond following...
shoredailynews.com
Man tries to cite officer during emergency
When Chief Brian Tittermary of the Bloxom Police Department signed on to duty one day last December as he was leaving his Belle Haven home, he answered a call for assistance from the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office. That department was looking for a fleeing suspect in a possible abduction...
The Dispatch
Worcester County GOLD Recognized for 25 Years of Service
On behalf of the Maryland General Assembly, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza presented Worcester County GOLD with a proclamation recognizing the nonprofit’s 25 years of service. Carozza, right, is pictured presenting the proclamation to Shannon Wright, Worcester GOLD’s board president, during the nonprofit’s anniversary gala.
WAVY News 10
Accomack Co. School Board votes to extend Thanksgiving vacation by 2 additional days
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Students and school staff in Accomack County will get an extended Thanksgiving vacation. On Tuesday, the Accomack County School Board voted to extend the Thanksgiving vacation in the county by two days. This means all schools will be closed for all students and teachers starting on Monday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 25.
The Dispatch
Charges After Serious Hotel Assault
OCEAN CITY — A Davidson, Md. man was arrested on multiple charges after strangling his girlfriend and trying to flee the scene. Around 9:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a downtown hotel for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer located a female victim sitting on a bench outside the hotel. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding from her nose and had a swollen upper lip. All of her clothing was covered in blood, and she was fighting back tears while grimacing in pain, according to police reports. The victim told police she believed her shoulder was dislocated.
WBOC
School Resource Officer Funded to Stay Full-time at Mace's Lane Middle School in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has approved funding for a school resource officer at Mace's Lane Middle School. Officer Christine LaMonica is the first resource officer to be assigned to a middle or elementary school in Cambridge. Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says the need for an officer...
Delaware man gets 13-years jail for 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City
A Delaware man will serve the next 13-years behind bars for a May 2021 quadruple stabbing in Ocean City.
WBOC
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Host Public Hearing
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is hosting a public hearing Saturday to discuss the four known lynchings in Somerset County. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1,474 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-62949. On October 29, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 300 block of Pilot Way in Lusby,...
Cape Gazette
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Burglary Suspect
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 36-year-old Phillip Vilone of Harrington, Delaware. Vilone currently has felonious burglary-related charges. He is approximately 5’ 10” tall, weighing 180 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information regarding Vilone’s whereabouts is encouraged...
Cape Gazette
Beebe mobile clinic to take healthcare on the road
Beebe Healthcare is hitting the road and taking care to the people of Sussex County with the addition of a new 36-foot community mobile health clinic. The mobile clinic arrived Oct. 26 and will be operational later this year. A public ribbon cutting event is planned for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – November 4, 2022
OCEAN CITY — A local couple was arrested last weekend after an alleged fight in a downtown hotel room when each claimed the other had assaulted themselves. Around 4:25 a.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a Boardwalk hotel for a reported domestic dispute that had already occurred. Upon arrival, the officer met with a female, later identified as Lindsay Donophan, 33, of Ocean City, who had a dog on a leash.
WMDT.com
Vacant house fire under investigation in Dorchester Co.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – State fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out in a vacant home Wednesday night. Just before 11 p.m., firefighters responded to a house at 3547 Griffith Neck Road in Cambridge after a neighbor reported the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Felton area. The collision occurred on November 4, 2022, at approximately 10:10 p.m., when a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of S. Dupont Highway (Route 13) south of Reeves Crossing Road. At the time, a 2009 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound in the left lane of Route 13 south of Reeves Crossing Road approaching the Malibu. The Malibu struck the Scion head on in the left southbound lane of Route 13. After point of impact, both vehicles rotated counterclockwise 180 degrees until the Malibu came to a rest in the southbound left turn lane and the Scion came to a rest in the southbound right lane.
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
WBOC
Serious Crash Near Felton, Delaware Police Investigating
FELTON, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway in the Felton area. As a result, southbound Route 13 is closed in the area of Reeves Crossing Road for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. The...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced to Prison for November 2021 Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to a total of 30 years in prison for a November 2021 shooting. The judge suspended all but 20 years of the sentence. Twenty-year-old Mohammed Tarer last week pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and possession of...
shoredailynews.com
Tasley Fire Company receives big gift from Bridgeville Delaware Fire Company
The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company just received a big gift from the Bridgeville Delaware Fire Department. Tasley Chief Jeff Beal told us the story:
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
