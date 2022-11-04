Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
WCHS vs Goochland – Girls Volleyball – November 8, 2022 – Regional Semi-Finals
WCHS vs Skyline – Friday, November 4, 2022 – Varsity Football. Joins us on Friday, November 4, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on Skyline High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE...
Inside Nova
Nov. 4 high school football roundup: Colton Kilmer throws five touchdown passes as Gainesville tops Osbourn in OT
GAINESVILLE 33, OSBOURN 32 (OT): Colton Kilmer connected with Aidan McClafferty on a 10-yard touchdown pass on the Cardinals' first possession in overtime and Nicolas Sanchez converted the extra point in the Cedar Run District win at home Friday. Osbourn (2-5, 5-5) had the ball first in overtime and scored...
mymcmedia.org
First Round Football Playoff Scores Across the County
Twenty-two Montgomery County high schools looked to keep their season alive in the first round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Damascus, Blair, and Poolesville each earned a first-round bye week. The undefeated Quince Orchard Cougars moved to 10-0 after beating Clarksburg. The defending class...
royalexaminer.com
Norma Jean Oakes (1937 – 2022)
Norma Jean Oakes, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The Internment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 7-9 P.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
royalexaminer.com
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with local author William F. Gray: The Man Behind the Door
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with local author William F. Gray. William is the author of “The Man Behind the Door.”. Having lived most of his life in the area surrounding Winchester, Virginia, William F. Gray is a self-published author. An avid reader all his life, William has taken his life experience and passion for writing and turned it into his first full-length novel. Based largely on his father, “The Man Behind the Door” explores both the anger and the grief a child can feel when losing a deeply troubled parent.
royalexaminer.com
Cyberbullying Forum: Know the signs, solutions, & criminal aspects
To provide support to the community, Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office jointly sponsored the Cyberbullying Forum on Thursday, November 3, in the Warren County High School auditorium. “Bullying prevention is something we need to focus on every day,” said WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger....
royalexaminer.com
Overnight ramp and lane closures at I-81 / I-66 junction starting November 6
The ramp between Interstate 66 westbound and I-81 southbound near the Warren-Frederick county line is scheduled to be closed during overnight hours Sunday through Wednesday nights, November 6-9. During those times, the left lane of I-81 southbound will also be closed from mile marker 303 to 298. The ramp and lane closures are for concrete barrier installation from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
umterps.com
No. 17 Maryland to Open Season at George Mason Monday
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland will open the 2022-23 season with a matchup at George Mason at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The Terps and the Patriots will tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Monday's matchup will be streamed on ESPN+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland women's...
theriver953.com
Algal mat alert lifted in Strasburg
The Virginia Department of Health lifted the Algal Mat alerts for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Strasburg for the season. The Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Task Force suspends operation at the end of October each year as the recreational swimming season ends. The cooling...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director – Comprehensive Plan update, close to the end.
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Lauren Kopishke, Planning Director, Town of Front Royal. The Town of Front Royal is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is a visionary document that will help guide the Town’s future. Lauren gives an overview of the Comprehensive Plan and the importance of public input to the process.
theriver953.com
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
royalexaminer.com
Paving continues on Town’s primary roads
Nov. 14-18- paving of S. Royal Avenue and W. Criser Rd and milling of Remount Road and possibly 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave. Nov. 21-23-milling and paving of Crescent St from Chester St to Peyton St. and intersection of Commerce Ave and South St. and paving of Remount Rd and 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave.
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
royalexaminer.com
County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address
A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District State Delegate Ben Cline that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
theriver953.com
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
Shenandoah National Park adds live cameras
LURAY, Va. — Shenandoah National Park has announced the recent addition of two new webcams that provide spectacular live camera access to anyone with an internet connection. For the past several years, fans of the park have been able to view live camera feeds from Big Meadows (Skyline Drive milepost 51) and Pinnacles Picnic Area (Skyline Drive milepost 36.7), as a way to enjoy Blue Ridge Mountain fall color, weather conditions, and scenery — from the comfort of their own homes. Now, two new 4K, high-definition webcams have been added.
13newsnow.com
Body of Fairfax teen found in Gloucester
The body of 18-year-old Tavon McKoy was found in Gloucester County this week. The sheriff's office said he's from Fairfax County.
