Bonner County Daily Bee
Summer's swan song
Amy Malkames captured this Best shot in the Garfield Bay area of Lake Pend Oreille taken in late summer/early fall. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commissioners to revisit road vacation
SPIRIT LAKE — Neighbors on Hidden Valley Road in Spirit Lake are seeking a road vacation of a public right of way, citing concerns about nuisance, trespass, and other complaints. The petition for the road vacation (VS0001-22) was first heard Oct. 26, but due to a lack of comment...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 6, 2022
Due to the increased cost of milk to the district, all one-half pints of milk sold to students will now be at the rate of 5 cents instead of 4 cents each, it was announced by the Bonner County School District. •••. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD GRANTS. Stephanie Cornagey and...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, the county of Bonner County, Idaho and its largest city, takes pride in its many beautiful attractions. The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountain ranges surround this city that’s tucked on the shores of the striking Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s biggest lake. Sandpoint is home to popular tourist...
KREM
Jeremy LaGoo's Long-Range Winter Forecast | Preview
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo travels all around the Inland Northwest to show you how this winter will be very different depending on which microclimate you live in. And just like last year, Jeremy believes this will be another La Nina winter, but this one...
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Coats 4 Kids aims to warm up winter
SANDPOINT — Yes, that was snow on the ground Friday. But area youngsters and adults in need don't have to be cold as winter makes its presence felt — thanks to the annual Coats 4 Kids drive. "The need is always great here, so we are so happy...
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
City of Spokane, Coeur d’Alene prepares roads for incoming storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday morning may yield some slushy and slick driving conditions for the Inland Northwest. Luckily, plows and city crews in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are on standby to tackle whatever the morning commute may look like. “Our crews are ready, our materials are ready, so we’ll see what presents itself, and we’ll take care of it,” said...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Annual fundraiser aims to help BTAA
SANDPOINT — Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters is hosting an annual fundraiser benefiting Better Together Animal Alliance through the end of the year. The event is in memory of Erik Bruhjell, a 22-year-old Sandpoint resident who passed away in July 2018. A portion of sales will be donated to BTAA, with the goal of raising $5,000 to help local animals in need. Toward that end, Evans Brothers created a special coffee blend called the “Bruhjell Blend” which is available to purchase online or in any of their three cafes in Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane.
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
FOX 28 Spokane
It’s about to get real!
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3″ snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
KHQ Right Now
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!. The first of the numerous impacts...
KHQ Right Now
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs mash Russets for state semi-final appearance
SANDPOINT — An absolutely dominant performance by the Sandpoint Bulldogs team Friday night has catapulted them into the semifinals of the 4A state football tournament. Taking on the Shelley Russets at War Memorial Field, a quick start set the tone for the rest of the game, which would end in a 49-14 victory for the home team.
Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
