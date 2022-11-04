Read full article on original website
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Annual fundraiser aims to help BTAA
SANDPOINT — Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters is hosting an annual fundraiser benefiting Better Together Animal Alliance through the end of the year. The event is in memory of Erik Bruhjell, a 22-year-old Sandpoint resident who passed away in July 2018. A portion of sales will be donated to BTAA, with the goal of raising $5,000 to help local animals in need. Toward that end, Evans Brothers created a special coffee blend called the “Bruhjell Blend” which is available to purchase online or in any of their three cafes in Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane.
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Apprenticeship programs focus of NIC open house
The community is invited to learn more about the various apprenticeship programs offered through the North Idaho College Workforce Training Center at an Open House from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Rathdrum. There will be 18 local employers on-hand to meet with job seekers and potential apprentices....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Summer's sunset
Doug McClelland took this Best Shot in the Bottle Bay area this summer.
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
Coeur d'Alene local church raises money for 2nd Harvest
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Community United Methodist Church congregation and the church’s United Women in Faith group raised more than $5,400 for the 2nd Harvest Free Food Distributions to Coeur d’Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Front row:...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for November, 5 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1407 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER MAGISTRATE DIVISION IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIANNE H. SANDERS, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that STEVEN B. SANDERS has been appointed personal representative of the above named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 19th day of October, 2022 /s/J.T. Diehl Attorny for Personal Representative 106 Superior Street Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 (208)263-8529 Legal#4643 AD#567658 October 22, 29, November 5, 2022 _________________________
Sandpoint Reader
Where she’s meant to be
Maria Larson’s art — and by proxy, her entire life — is a love letter to North Idaho. In an attempt to explain the connection she feels to this area, which she first visited at 9 years old, Larson’s voice quivered with emotion. “I don’t know...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 5, 2022
Donna Davis took this Best Shot of the beauty of autumn in Sandpoint in mid-October.
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Geezer Forum focuses on veterans, veteran services
I was surprised earlier this week to discover that are currently 4,600-6,000 military veterans in Bonner County. Put another way, almost 10% of the county’s population is made up of military veterans. This estimate came from Bryan Hult, Veterans’ Service Office for Bonner County. Next Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood. The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas. WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on. WDFW says they set a...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
City of Spokane, Coeur d’Alene prepares roads for incoming storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday morning may yield some slushy and slick driving conditions for the Inland Northwest. Luckily, plows and city crews in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are on standby to tackle whatever the morning commute may look like. “Our crews are ready, our materials are ready, so we’ll see what presents itself, and we’ll take care of it,” said...
Bonner County Daily Bee
County takes look at Comp Plan policies
SANDPOINT — Updated goals, objectives, and policies for the county’s Comprehensive Plan moved a step closer to adoption at a Thursday hearing held by Bonner County commissioners. The updated policies, which had been drafted by the Planning Commission over the summer, will guide the different components of the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Summer's swan song
Amy Malkames captured this Best shot in the Garfield Bay area of Lake Pend Oreille taken in late summer/early fall.
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
inlander.com
Local planners aim to transform Spokane's busiest road — and maybe even save it
When Assistant City Prosecutor Michael Vander Giessen was an 18-year-old college student at Whitworth University, the new Spokanite made a classic boneheaded out-of-towner mistake: He tried to bike on Division. It didn't go well. He survived the route from Whitworth south to the old Costco near the intersection of Cascade...
