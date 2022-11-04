ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Hockey Writers

Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More

The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Win Over Hurricanes

When the Toronto Maple Leafs came back from their poor western road trip, the team looked to be at the bottom of their game. Little had gone right, and they suffered for it in the won/loss column. Then when the team came home, they faced four games from last Tuesday...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday and will wear a lavender version of their jersey during the warmup for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game. Founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer has been an initiative to help bring awareness and raise funds for anyone dealing with the terrible disease.
FOX Sports

Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Peter McNab dies

Peter McNab, color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche for over a quarter-century who played 14 seasons in the NHL and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last year, died Sunday at the age of 70. McNab was diagnosed with cancer last year but continued to serve as...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Caps’ offensive woes loom large in collapse to Coyotes

WASHINGTON — The Capitals’ season hit a new low point in Saturday’s loss to the Arizona Coyotes, a game that saw them allow three unanswered goals in the third period to cough up a 2-0 lead to a team that entered the night within a point of the worst record in the NHL.
WASHINGTON, DC

