The Hockey Writers
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL player who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, has died at age 70
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
FOX Sports
Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
WATCH: Ilya Sorokin laughs off Jordan Binnington's bump after dominant period for Islanders
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington tried to take his frustration out on Ilya Sorokin after a dominant second period by the Islanders, but Sorokin just laughed at him.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Win Over Hurricanes
When the Toronto Maple Leafs came back from their poor western road trip, the team looked to be at the bottom of their game. Little had gone right, and they suffered for it in the won/loss column. Then when the team came home, they faced four games from last Tuesday...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Take Part in Hockey Fights Cancer Game with Rodion Amirov in Their Thoughts
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday and will wear a lavender version of their jersey during the warmup for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game. Founded by the NHL and NHLPA in 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer has been an initiative to help bring awareness and raise funds for anyone dealing with the terrible disease.
Hurricanes fall to Maple Leafs, 3-1, in a game with distinct Stanley Cup Playoff feel
The weather outside PNC Arena, the palpable tension inside, and the Canes’ inability to convert timely scoring chances all made it feel like mid-May in Raleigh.
FOX Sports
Blues take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
St. Louis Blues (3-6-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (10-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their six-game slide with a win against the Boston Bruins. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2 record at home last...
Yardbarker
U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Peter McNab dies
Peter McNab, color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche for over a quarter-century who played 14 seasons in the NHL and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last year, died Sunday at the age of 70. McNab was diagnosed with cancer last year but continued to serve as...
NBC Sports
Caps’ offensive woes loom large in collapse to Coyotes
WASHINGTON — The Capitals’ season hit a new low point in Saturday’s loss to the Arizona Coyotes, a game that saw them allow three unanswered goals in the third period to cough up a 2-0 lead to a team that entered the night within a point of the worst record in the NHL.
The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.
