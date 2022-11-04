Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows for only $40
Microsoft Office and its components are a mainstay for millions of digital workers. Capable of providing an educational or professional boost, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office on Mac or Windows is currently available at a reduced price. Usually sold for $349, you can get the entire suite on either platform for just $39.99 throughout November.
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
‘Vivid’ systemwide HDR app for macOS updated with ‘Eclipse Mode’ and web browser for iOS
Vivid is a macOS app introduced earlier this year that brings the HDR experience systemwide, so users can take advantage of the high level of brightness of the MacBook Pro’s built-in display and Apple’s Pro Display XDR at any time. This week, the app was updated with a new “Eclipse Mode,” while the developers also released a new web browser for iOS.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
knowtechie.com
Google Lens is now directly in Search: here’s how to use it
Google has integrated Google Lens into its homepage search bar. Now all you need to search through the internet is an image or the URL of an image you’ve found online. That expands the number of devices you can use Google Lens on dramatically. The visual search assistant started...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
The Windows Club
How to create QR code for Microsoft Forms and Google Forms
If you have created a form and want to share it on your website or send it to someone via QR code, you may not be able to do that using in-built options in Google Forms. Although Microsoft Forms has an in-built option, you can also follow this guide to create a QR code for Microsoft Forms and Google Forms. For your information, you need to use the Google Chrome browser to create such a QR code for your form made in those online form builders.
knowtechie.com
New Windows computer? Here’s the software you need
When you buy a brand new Windows PC, it comes loaded with software that Microsoft wants you to use. The company either created the software or partnered with a company that wanted to market its product to Windows users. Some of this is excellent software, and you can find ratings...
daystech.org
A guide to enable WhatsApp security code alerts on iOS, Android and Web
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned immediate messaging app, has at all times been within the information for safety issues. However, the platform claims to supply an end-to-end encryption safety for chats between the customers. According to Meta, the encrypted messages are safely despatched, acquired and usually are not learn by WhatsApp. These end-to-end encrypted chats are safeguarded by safety codes, claims WhatsApp.
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
TechRadar
Monolith’s huge 100W desktop speakers want to knock you off your office chair
I don’t often get excited about Bluetooth desktop speakers, but when I do, they’re monolithic. If you're reading this on your laptop (even one of the best laptops) or tablet, take a quick glance at the little grilles either side of your keyboard – or on the edge of the screen, firing outwards from your handheld device.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
Google Chrome’s new tab page is a mess. Here’s how to make it better.
You can make every new tab a window into a beautiful landscape. Justin PotTake advantage of Chrome's built-in customization tools or install an extension instead.
CNET
Chromecast with Google TV HD Review: Raising the Bar
Few things give me more pleasure than when inexpensive products look, feel and behave like they are worth more than what I paid. So imagine my delight when I opened the entry-level Chromecast with Google TV HD and found a sleek, oval-shaped player that's indistinguishable, aside from its white color, from its more-expensive, 4K-capable sibling, the Chromecast with Google TV.
The Future of iOS App Development for 2023
The rise of mobile devices has expanded the reach of the digital economy. In recent years, they've risen to prominence to the point that they've eclipsed all other types of advertising. Businesses have been making strides to improve their mobile presence as they've seen their customers increasingly use mobile devices.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
thebiochronicle.com
How To Become Best With Native Android App Development?￼
Android is the most common mobile platform around the world. No wonder many endeavors have accepted Android app development as a first concern. Now that an ever-increasing number of individuals are used to utilizing mobile apps and devices, it is progressively becoming helpful for companies to possess their mobile applications. In any case, the most common way of developing an app isn’t generally as natural as it appears.
