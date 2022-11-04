If you have created a form and want to share it on your website or send it to someone via QR code, you may not be able to do that using in-built options in Google Forms. Although Microsoft Forms has an in-built option, you can also follow this guide to create a QR code for Microsoft Forms and Google Forms. For your information, you need to use the Google Chrome browser to create such a QR code for your form made in those online form builders.

