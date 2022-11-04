Read full article on original website
Democrat trying to flip southern New Mexico congressional district blue
The Democratic-controlled state legislature last year redrew the boundaries of a district that has remained in the hands of Republicans 18 of the past 22 years. The district now includes less of southeastern New Mexico and more of the Albuquerque suburbs.
2022 Midterms: Why Pennsylvania may not have election night results
"We must again ask for patience," Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of state.
Pennsylvania Senate: Fetterman's camp sues over undated absentee ballots
John Fetterman and others filed a lawsuit with the federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday demanding all undated and misdated absentee ballots be counted.
Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
The two-page opinion came on the same day the high court was hearing cases that are part of a wider dispute over the power of the federal government.
Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn
As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
