Denton falls to Lake Dallas 31-14
The Denton Broncos were ahead 7-0 in the first quarter and led 14-10 at halftime, but Lake Dallas controlled the second half to win 31-14 Thursday at Falcon Stadium.
The Denton Broncos were ahead 7-0 in the first quarter and led 14-10 at halftime, but Lake Dallas controlled the second half to win 31-14 Thursday at Falcon Stadium.
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0