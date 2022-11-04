ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Bowl Bound: Jayhawks pick up 6th win with 37-16 beatdown of No. 18 Oklahoma State

It took three losses and a bye week to get over the hump, but the Kansas football team is officially bowl-bound again for the first time since the 2008 season. Where, who and when they’ll play remains to be seen and could depend a lot on how things go in the final three games of the season. The way these guys see it, there’s still more work to be done and more wins to achieve.
STILLWATER, OK
LJWORLD

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant makes big impact in first game back

It took Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant all of one series in his first game in three weeks to remind people of the impact he can have on this KU defense. Back from a severe ankle sprain for the first time since the final seconds of the first half of KU’s loss at Oklahoma on Oct. 15, Bryant picked up his third interception of the season on arguably the best catch of his life to spark the Jayhawks’ 37-16 win over 18th-ranked Oklahoma State.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Week 10 Preview: After the bye week, Kansas football returns home as small favorite over No. 18 Oklahoma State

The Kansas football team’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday will mark the Jayhawks’ first home game in 28 days. While four weeks have passed since they last played in front of their home crowd, some of the core elements and challenges surrounding the Jayhawks’ season remain the same today as they were in October.
STILLWATER, OK
WIBW

F-35 flyover planned for KU football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
LAWRENCE, KS
Magic 106.5

Lady Chap Basketball Unable To Upset No.6 Missouri Southern State in Season Opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (November 5, 2022) – No.13 Lubbock Christian University received a double-double from Grace Foster (16 points, 11 rebounds), but a pair of field goal attempts on the Lady Chaparrals final possession would not fall and LCU opened the 2022-23 regular season and their play in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic with a 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon inside Municipal Auditorium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LJWORLD

Florine Creek

Florine Creek, longtime resident of Lake Quivira, Kansas, and of Lawrence, passed away on Nov. 2, at the age of 102. Florine was born Mary Florine Meenan in Bisbee, Arizona, on April 16,1920. Her parents Patrick J. Meenan and Lenora Callahan, were both American born children of 19th century Irish immigrants. In 1942 Florine graduated from Arizona State University at Tempe (BFA-Music) and met and married Roy E. Creek of Portales, New Mexico. Colonel Creek, who became a decorated veteran of World War II and a career U.S. Army officer, was Florine's partner in life for 74 years. When he retired from his military career in 1967, he and Florine moved to the Kansas City area where he worked as a hospital administrator for the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. Roy preceded Florine in death in 2016.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence can’t keep up with Derby in regional playoff

Derby — An early hole dug by the Lawrence football team was too much to overcome in Friday night’s state regional matchup against Derby. The Lions (6-4) fell 76-28 on the road, marking the third consecutive postseason loss to the Panthers after a late-season turnaround by LHS. The...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Nov. 6, 2022

Elliott Ray Jones, 29, Lawrence, and Ashley Nichole Richards, 30, Lawrence. William James O’ffill, 28, Lawrence, and Nicole Kristine McCurdy, 26, Lawrence. Ian Tyler Bell, 28, Kansas City, Mo., and Kinsey Michelle Roberts, 28, Kansas City, Mo. Jeffrey Jon Paul Stuart, 44, Baldwin City, and Staci Christine Church, 47,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: What to expect of Kobach

“Consistent conservative” Kris Kobach last held office as Kansas’ secretary of state. He won office by promising to catch and prosecute the thousands of illegal voters he claimed had been stealing Kansas’ elections. Once in office, our “conservative” Legislature (avowed enemies of “government over-reach”) gave Kobach investigative...
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink

Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

