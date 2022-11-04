Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Bowl Bound: Jayhawks pick up 6th win with 37-16 beatdown of No. 18 Oklahoma State
It took three losses and a bye week to get over the hump, but the Kansas football team is officially bowl-bound again for the first time since the 2008 season. Where, who and when they’ll play remains to be seen and could depend a lot on how things go in the final three games of the season. The way these guys see it, there’s still more work to be done and more wins to achieve.
LJWORLD
Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant makes big impact in first game back
It took Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant all of one series in his first game in three weeks to remind people of the impact he can have on this KU defense. Back from a severe ankle sprain for the first time since the final seconds of the first half of KU’s loss at Oklahoma on Oct. 15, Bryant picked up his third interception of the season on arguably the best catch of his life to spark the Jayhawks’ 37-16 win over 18th-ranked Oklahoma State.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Omaha live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks enter the 2022-23 college basketball season looking for an encore after capturing last season's national championship in April. The reigning champs should be right back in the mix for another title, and the journey begins on Monday with an opener against Omaha. Kansas did suffer...
LJWORLD
Week 10 Preview: After the bye week, Kansas football returns home as small favorite over No. 18 Oklahoma State
The Kansas football team’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday will mark the Jayhawks’ first home game in 28 days. While four weeks have passed since they last played in front of their home crowd, some of the core elements and challenges surrounding the Jayhawks’ season remain the same today as they were in October.
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s 37-16 Loss to Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas — For the first time in his tenure, Mike Gundy has lost to both Kansas schools in the same season. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas 37-16 on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Field. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “We’ve got to...
WIBW
F-35 flyover planned for KU football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium by two U.S. Air Force Pilots is scheduled for the November 5 Salute to Service game between KU and Oklahoma State. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, two F-35s flown by pilots from the 58th Fighter...
Magic 106.5
Lady Chap Basketball Unable To Upset No.6 Missouri Southern State in Season Opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (November 5, 2022) – No.13 Lubbock Christian University received a double-double from Grace Foster (16 points, 11 rebounds), but a pair of field goal attempts on the Lady Chaparrals final possession would not fall and LCU opened the 2022-23 regular season and their play in the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic with a 65-64 loss to No.6 Missouri Southern State Saturday afternoon inside Municipal Auditorium.
Three things we learned from the Kansas Jayhawks versus the Pittsburgh State Gorillas
It may have only been an exhibition, but we still learned a lot about this team last night.
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton knocks off defending 6A champions from Blue Valley Northwest
Friday was a true battle between David and Goliath, as the undefeated Liberty North Eagles took on the Blue Springs South Jaguars. Kansas, Missouri high school football playoffs continue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Along with battling each other on the field, high school football teams across the Kansas City metro...
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
LJWORLD
Florine Creek
Florine Creek, longtime resident of Lake Quivira, Kansas, and of Lawrence, passed away on Nov. 2, at the age of 102. Florine was born Mary Florine Meenan in Bisbee, Arizona, on April 16,1920. Her parents Patrick J. Meenan and Lenora Callahan, were both American born children of 19th century Irish immigrants. In 1942 Florine graduated from Arizona State University at Tempe (BFA-Music) and met and married Roy E. Creek of Portales, New Mexico. Colonel Creek, who became a decorated veteran of World War II and a career U.S. Army officer, was Florine's partner in life for 74 years. When he retired from his military career in 1967, he and Florine moved to the Kansas City area where he worked as a hospital administrator for the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. Roy preceded Florine in death in 2016.
Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The distinction of earning a spot in any hall of […] The post Kansas photojournalists earn Hall of Fame awards by documenting countless moments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
LJWORLD
Lawrence can’t keep up with Derby in regional playoff
Derby — An early hole dug by the Lawrence football team was too much to overcome in Friday night’s state regional matchup against Derby. The Lions (6-4) fell 76-28 on the road, marking the third consecutive postseason loss to the Panthers after a late-season turnaround by LHS. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
I'm a New Yorker who visited Kansas City for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Nov. 6, 2022
Elliott Ray Jones, 29, Lawrence, and Ashley Nichole Richards, 30, Lawrence. William James O’ffill, 28, Lawrence, and Nicole Kristine McCurdy, 26, Lawrence. Ian Tyler Bell, 28, Kansas City, Mo., and Kinsey Michelle Roberts, 28, Kansas City, Mo. Jeffrey Jon Paul Stuart, 44, Baldwin City, and Staci Christine Church, 47,...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: What to expect of Kobach
“Consistent conservative” Kris Kobach last held office as Kansas’ secretary of state. He won office by promising to catch and prosecute the thousands of illegal voters he claimed had been stealing Kansas’ elections. Once in office, our “conservative” Legislature (avowed enemies of “government over-reach”) gave Kobach investigative...
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
