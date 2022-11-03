Read full article on original website
Baltazar Morales Cruz — PENDING
Baltazar Morales Cruz, 58, passed away unexpectedly at Goshen Hospital on Nov. 5, 2022. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Susan “Suzi” Bannon — PENDING
Susan “Suzi” Bannon, 66, Warsaw, passed away at 4:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Betty Joyce Morris
Betty Joyce Morris, 78, North Manchester, formerly of Sandy Beach Estates, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Nov. 4, 2022. The last surviving child of six, she was born to Roy and Sadie (Mollett) Skeens on April 28, 1944, in Red Jacket, W.V. On May 21,...
Frank Reyna — PENDING
Frank Reyna, 91, and a resident of Warsaw, passed away at home in the care of his family on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Gary Gene Odiorne
Gary Gene Odiorne, 75, Bremen, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on Sept. 21, 1947, in Bremen. He is survived by his son: Brandon (Diana) Odiorne, Plymouth; three grandchildren; and a sister: Karen Odiorne. He is preceded in death by his parents; son: Baron Gene Odiorne; and brother: Mark Odiorne.
Doris Stahly — PENDING
Doris Stahly, a resident of Goshen and a longtime resident of the Syracuse area, passed away quietly at home in Goshen on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. She was 84 years old. Titus Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
Forrest Lewis — PENDING
Forrest Lewis, a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away at The Waters of Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. He was 100 years old. Titus Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
Warren Harlan — PENDING
Warren Harlan, 65, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster.
Casey Ray Hammond
Casey Ray Hammond, 55, Goshen, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Oct. 25, 1967, in Monticello, Ky. He is survived by two daughters: Susan and Kaylee Hammond, both of South Bend; two sisters: Donna Dennis and Melissa Meadows; and three brothers: Rueben, Herbert and Eddie Hammond, all of Goshen.
Janet Sue Berrier
Janet Sue Berrier, 64, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly while on a walk outside her residence on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born April 6, 1958, in Mishawaka. Janet is survived by her daughters: Laura (Joseph Worley) Sleighter and Donna Sleighter; son: John (Christina Overmeyer) Berrier, Jr.; eight grandchildren; sister: Joan (John Harris) Hostetler; and former husband: John Berrier Sr. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Janel Sleighter; and former husband: David Sleighter.
Kurt Daniel Kline
Kurt Daniel Kline, 69, Bremen, died at 2:04 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1953. On July 12, 1980, he was united in marriage to Kathy (Kate) Wray, who survives. Kurt is also survived by his sons, Daniel Kline, Lakeville, and Jay Kline, Bremen; his sisters,...
Thomas A. “Doc” Miller
Thomas A. “Doc” Miller, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. He was born in Mishawaka on Dec. 22, 1945. On Sept. 19, 1970, he married Laurie A. Snell in St. Thomas the Apostle in Elkhart. He...
Tracie D. Lambert
Tracie D. Lambert, 59, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born Nov. 11, 1962, in Goshen. Tracie is survived by her mother: Belva (Berkey) Belcher, Goshen; her son: William (Samantha) Lambert, Elkhart; two granddaughters; and a brother: Louis (Tamyra) Lambert Jr., Elkhart. She...
Deloris Jean Hamman — UPDATED
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, Warsaw, died Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Jean was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith (Smith) Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co. retiring as an engineering and construction clerk. On June 11, 1982, Jean married Clarence A. “Al” Hamman, who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011, after 29 years of marriage. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, working a good jigsaw puzzle and caring for her dog, Tobias.
Gwendolyn Cornett
Gwendolyn Ann (Fort-Hansen) Cornett, 45, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 18, 1977, in Plymouth, to Sandra Jean (Fort) Clayborn and Steven Wayne Hansen. On June 3, 2016, she married Wendall Hutch Cornett, and they shared six years of marriage together before Gwendolyn died.
Ellen J. Baney
Ellen J. Baney, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. She was born in Argos on May 5, 1937. She married Ronald L. Baney on June 6, 1959, in Plymouth. She is survived by her sons: Douglas (Barbara) Baney, Plymouth; and Jeffery (Linda) Baney, Plymouth; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great grandchild; brother: Jerry (Nina) Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
Debi Divietro
Debi Divietro, 66, Goshen, died at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 11, 1956, in South Bend. On Jan. 20, 1989, she married John F. Divietro and he died Nov. 29, 2010. Surviving are a son: Justin Divietro (Ricki Wing), Goshen; a grandson;...
Richard “Rick” Gibson
Richard “Rick” Gibson, 75, Churubusco, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. He was born March 5, 1947, in Columbia City. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Brent and Leah Gibson; daughter and son-in-law: Rachel and Chris Tellef; sisters: Marge Weigold and Marilyn Smith; brother and sister-in-law: Merlin and Pat Gibson; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Gibson; great-grandson: Wyatt; brothers: Charles Gibson and Robert Gibson; and brothers-in-law: Doyle Weigold and Jerry Smith.
Joseph E. Beeson
Joseph E. Beeson, 92, Winona Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 28, 1930, in Hartford City, the son of Claude and Evelyn (Heighway) Beeson. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Ford on June 3, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2022.
Crooked Barn BBQ Pairs Up With HopLore Brewing In Warsaw
WARSAW – A food truck that opened just six months ago is now the sole provider of food at HopLore Brewing Co., in Warsaw. Crooked Barn BBQ celebrated its opening in May and Scott Smith, who co-owns Crooked Barn with his husband, Shawn Smith, said he had no intentions of the food truck business taking another turn.
