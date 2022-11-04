ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Gunshot victim reported on Nob Hill Boulevard

YAKIMA, Wash. - A gunshot victim was reported around the 7900 block of W Nob Hill Boulevard at 3:15 p.m. on November 4, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The case is being handled by the Yakima Police Department. A 23-year-old was shot in...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake PD arrests two teenage suspect from weekend homicide

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that happened on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects were charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. The firearm used to kill the 20-year-old man has been recovered by authorities. The man died on the scene. A 17-year-old boy…
MOSES LAKE, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Banner Bank

YAKIMA, Wash. - One man was arrested following a robbery at the Banner Bank on the 500 block of W Yakima Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department's Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza. Police were called around 4:53 p.m. after a man reportedly handed a note to the bank teller demanding...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

RV sets on fire in Yakima, no injuries reported

YAKIMA -- An RV set on fire early Friday morning on Fruitvale Blvd. in Yakima, fire officials confirm. Around 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Fruitvale Blvd. They say there were no reported injuries. All animals and occupants got out of the camper safely. Th cause of...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

One Dead From Sunday Night Crash On I-90 Near Cle Elum

A man is dead from a single car crash on I-90 east of Cle Elum Sunday night. Troopers say a 2016 Chevy Corvette driven by 36-year-old Alexander Pappas of Richland was traveling eastbound when it hit a guardrail. They say the car then hit an embankment before coming to a...
CLE ELUM, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Impaired driver collides head-on with pickup truck in Kittitas County

KITTITAS — An Ellensburg man is expected to be charged with vehicular assault in a Saturday evening wreck in Kittitas County that left a 16-year-old girl injured. Richard Harding, 57, was driving a Ford Explorer east on the Vantage Highway, west of Vantage, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1979 Ford pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old Ellensburg girl, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Attic Fire in East Wenatchee Halted Quickly by Wenatchee Valley Fire

Wenatchee Valley Firefighters quickly responded to an attic fire in East Wenatchee Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of SE Marlette RD in East Wenatchee. The fire was located in the attic of a home currently under construction. Wenatchee Valley...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
kpq.com

Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville

Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
WATERVILLE, WA
kpq.com

Some National Forest Roads Gated Closed In Chelan County

Some recreational Forest Service roads in Chalen County are now gated closed for the winter. They include Eightmile Road in the Icicle Drainage area south of Leavenworth as well as the Number 2 Canyon Road west of Wenatchee. Robin DeMario with the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest says the closures are...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area

Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA

