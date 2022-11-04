Parsons is right. No "gun control" anywhere, from 1503 to present, ever prevented a felon from arming himself. No "gun control" law ever even slowed down the execution of a violent crime. No "gun control" law ever had a constructive effect on a real or significant crime rate and no "gun control" law ever saved a life. This holds no matter how much Reichstag Fire the Fascocrats and their Corporate Statist Mouthpieces want to create.
you fix gun violence through the criminal code not attacked the constitutional guaranteed rights of every American irregardless if they have felonies on the record that's what the politicians don't have the guts to do
Don’t be deceived with “mentaly ill” this are liberal/democrats/world economic forum words. The people that are fighting against freedom, against our constitutional & Godly rights. DO NOT BE DECEIVED.
