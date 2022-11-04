ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Freebooter Republic
3d ago

Parsons is right. No "gun control" anywhere, from 1503 to present, ever prevented a felon from arming himself. No "gun control" law ever even slowed down the execution of a violent crime. No "gun control" law ever had a constructive effect on a real or significant crime rate and no "gun control" law ever saved a life. This holds no matter how much Reichstag Fire the Fascocrats and their Corporate Statist Mouthpieces want to create.

Gerard Rogers
3d ago

you fix gun violence through the criminal code not attacked the constitutional guaranteed rights of every American irregardless if they have felonies on the record that's what the politicians don't have the guts to do

frommeto
3d ago

Don’t be deceived with “mentaly ill” this are liberal/democrats/world economic forum words. The people that are fighting against freedom, against our constitutional & Godly rights. DO NOT BE DECEIVED.

auroraadvertiser.net

Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider

Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Legal Missouri responds to marijuana opposition

(Missourinet) – Legal Missouri is fighting back on the opposition that’s ramped up over the past several weeks regarding Amendment 3 which would, if approved, legalize, tax, and regulate the adult use of marijuana. John Payne, Deputy Treasurer of Legal Missouri speaks on the biggest message that they’re trying to get out.
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Judge Halts Provisions Of New Missouri Voting Law

(AP) — A judge has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to visit Columbia ahead of Election Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A U.S. Senate candidate plans to make a last-minute stop in Mid-Missouri ahead of Tuesday's midterm election. Republican candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is scheduled to visit the Boone County GOP office Monday at 8:45 a.m. Schmitt plans to promote his campaign while visiting cities across the state. U.S. Senator The post U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt to visit Columbia ahead of Election Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Amendment 1 A Housekeeping Matter For Missouri

Amendment One on Tuesday’s ballot is a minor housekeeping matter according to a former state economist. Tom Kruckmeyer of the Missouri Budget Project says a yes vote is in favor of widening the state treasurer’s authority in making investments of state funds…“You know, in nearly ever other state the guidelines for governing the treasurers investment authority are a statue….so it’s a lot easier for the General Assembly to get together and kinda go over this, maybe make some changes or adjustments as the times evolve and so forth. However, in Missouri this is apparently not possible because it’s in the constitution, so therefore…what would be, to my way of thinking, what would be a relativity minor adjustment….has to be placed before the voters.”
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri: What to expect on election night

Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican. Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

State’s Attorneys in Illinois sue to block the SAFE-T Act

(KFVS) - A bipartisan group of State’s Attorneys in Illinois are suing to block the Safe-T Act. A statement sent by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney includes the following:. “As the Chief Legal Officers of our respective Counties we swore to protect and defend the rule of law....
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Heartland Votes: General election guide

(KFVS) - The midterm general election is Tuesday, November 8. In Missouri and Illinois, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can find more information on election in Missouri here and in Illinois here. In Kentucky, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri, Illinois general election races

MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown. We have a look at what voters are deciding on in the Show-Me State. You can tune in at kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A look at big races in the Heartland for tomorrow's...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law

(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE

