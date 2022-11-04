Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for November, 5 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1407 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER MAGISTRATE DIVISION IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIANNE H. SANDERS, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that STEVEN B. SANDERS has been appointed personal representative of the above named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 19th day of October, 2022 /s/J.T. Diehl Attorny for Personal Representative 106 Superior Street Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 (208)263-8529 Legal#4643 AD#567658 October 22, 29, November 5, 2022 _________________________
inlander.com
Meaningless questions, bad-acting secret-keepers, outraged candidates, and more!
At long last, election season is nearly behind us. Soon, we'll never have to hear about inflation, Jan. 6, crime, abortion, or election security ever again, right? Until then, visit Inlander.com/Election2022 for all our coverage. And don't forget to vote by Nov. 8. CONSTITUTIONAL COWBOY SHERIFFS. There's a growing movement...
Washington state Rep. Bob McCaslin challenging longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. — Longtime Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is being challenged by Republican Bob McCaslin, a Washington State Representative. Vicky Dalton has served as the Spokane County Auditor since 1999. She has been a board member at Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) since 2005 and is currently the board treasurer and finance chair.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 6, 2022
Due to the increased cost of milk to the district, all one-half pints of milk sold to students will now be at the rate of 5 cents instead of 4 cents each, it was announced by the Bonner County School District. •••. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD GRANTS. Stephanie Cornagey and...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Annual fundraiser aims to help BTAA
SANDPOINT — Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters is hosting an annual fundraiser benefiting Better Together Animal Alliance through the end of the year. The event is in memory of Erik Bruhjell, a 22-year-old Sandpoint resident who passed away in July 2018. A portion of sales will be donated to BTAA, with the goal of raising $5,000 to help local animals in need. Toward that end, Evans Brothers created a special coffee blend called the “Bruhjell Blend” which is available to purchase online or in any of their three cafes in Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane.
KXLY
Clocks are changing on Sunday, but the future of daylight saving time is still unclear
SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready to roll back your clocks on Sunday, but the future of daylight saving time is still in limbo. The one-hour rollback in November isn’t new, but the controversy still fires people up every time the change rolls around. “There’s no reason to switch...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Geezer Forum focuses on veterans, veteran services
I was surprised earlier this week to discover that are currently 4,600-6,000 military veterans in Bonner County. Put another way, almost 10% of the county’s population is made up of military veterans. This estimate came from Bryan Hult, Veterans’ Service Office for Bonner County. Next Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
‘I kept reoffending’: why unhoused people are choosing to go to jail￼
People on the street who are resistant to shelters face a cruel choice: living rough in the cold or spending time behind bars. Chris Carver waits in the courtroom for two hours before his name is called. Spokane Municipal Judge Mary Logan tells him to stand: “We’re dealing with your case now.”
Sandpoint Reader
Where she’s meant to be
Maria Larson’s art — and by proxy, her entire life — is a love letter to North Idaho. In an attempt to explain the connection she feels to this area, which she first visited at 9 years old, Larson’s voice quivered with emotion. “I don’t know...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Coats 4 Kids aims to warm up winter
SANDPOINT — Yes, that was snow on the ground Friday. But area youngsters and adults in need don't have to be cold as winter makes its presence felt — thanks to the annual Coats 4 Kids drive. "The need is always great here, so we are so happy...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 5, 2022
Donna Davis took this Best Shot of the beauty of autumn in Sandpoint in mid-October. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Summer's sunset
Doug McClelland took this Best Shot in the Bottle Bay area this summer. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
KXLY
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Who is the most famous person in Spokane?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
inlander.com
A longtime Spokane cannabis retailer expands south for the lounges, reusable packages and low taxes
With three locations around Spokane, Cinder has long been one of the region's most prominent cannabis retailers. Last month, the company opened a fourth store in a city distant from the Inland Northwest: Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Inlander spoke with owner Justin Peterson and Chief Operating Officer Ted Robinson about...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 24, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a railroad problem on Sagle Road at 6:35 a.m. A report of a reckless driver was taken on Highway 200 near...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
