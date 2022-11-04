Read full article on original website
Geezer Forum focuses on veterans, veteran services
I was surprised earlier this week to discover that are currently 4,600-6,000 military veterans in Bonner County. Put another way, almost 10% of the county’s population is made up of military veterans. This estimate came from Bryan Hult, Veterans’ Service Office for Bonner County. Next Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
Coats 4 Kids aims to warm up winter
SANDPOINT — Yes, that was snow on the ground Friday. But area youngsters and adults in need don't have to be cold as winter makes its presence felt — thanks to the annual Coats 4 Kids drive. "The need is always great here, so we are so happy...
Annual fundraiser aims to help BTAA
SANDPOINT — Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters is hosting an annual fundraiser benefiting Better Together Animal Alliance through the end of the year. The event is in memory of Erik Bruhjell, a 22-year-old Sandpoint resident who passed away in July 2018. A portion of sales will be donated to BTAA, with the goal of raising $5,000 to help local animals in need. Toward that end, Evans Brothers created a special coffee blend called the “Bruhjell Blend” which is available to purchase online or in any of their three cafes in Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane.
Where she’s meant to be
Maria Larson’s art — and by proxy, her entire life — is a love letter to North Idaho. In an attempt to explain the connection she feels to this area, which she first visited at 9 years old, Larson’s voice quivered with emotion. “I don’t know...
Legals for November, 5 2022
Apprenticeship programs focus of NIC open house
The community is invited to learn more about the various apprenticeship programs offered through the North Idaho College Workforce Training Center at an Open House from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Rathdrum. There will be 18 local employers on-hand to meet with job seekers and potential apprentices....
Bonner County History - Nov. 6, 2022
Due to the increased cost of milk to the district, all one-half pints of milk sold to students will now be at the rate of 5 cents instead of 4 cents each, it was announced by the Bonner County School District. •••. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD GRANTS. Stephanie Cornagey and...
Best Shot - Nov. 5, 2022
Donna Davis took this Best Shot of the beauty of autumn in Sandpoint in mid-October. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many...
School closures on Nov. 4
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather has hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Last Updated: Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
What SJR 102 would do for Idaho and why it’s on your ballot
If Idaho’s framers wanted the governor to write laws and spend Idahoans’ money, they would have written those responsibilities into the Idaho Constitution—but they didn’t. Indeed, a major virtue of Idaho’s government is how it separates the executive and legislative branches with the principle of the Legislature as the law-writing and appropriating branch, and the executive branch to faithfully execute those laws.
