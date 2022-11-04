NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1407 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER MAGISTRATE DIVISION IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIANNE H. SANDERS, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that STEVEN B. SANDERS has been appointed personal representative of the above named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 19th day of October, 2022 /s/J.T. Diehl Attorny for Personal Representative 106 Superior Street Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 (208)263-8529 Legal#4643 AD#567658 October 22, 29, November 5, 2022 _________________________

