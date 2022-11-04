Read full article on original website
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commissioners to revisit road vacation
SPIRIT LAKE — Neighbors on Hidden Valley Road in Spirit Lake are seeking a road vacation of a public right of way, citing concerns about nuisance, trespass, and other complaints. The petition for the road vacation (VS0001-22) was first heard Oct. 26, but due to a lack of comment...
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Summer's sunset
Doug McClelland took this Best Shot in the Bottle Bay area this summer. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
610KONA
Santa’s Reindeer Add More Magic to the Coeur D’Alene Resort
You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen... Comet and Cupid and Donder and Blitzen, but do you recall ever having seen them in person, at the Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort?. No. Because it's never happened - until now. This is Why I Always Check My InBox.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, the county of Bonner County, Idaho and its largest city, takes pride in its many beautiful attractions. The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountain ranges surround this city that’s tucked on the shores of the striking Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s biggest lake. Sandpoint is home to popular tourist...
Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 6, 2022
Due to the increased cost of milk to the district, all one-half pints of milk sold to students will now be at the rate of 5 cents instead of 4 cents each, it was announced by the Bonner County School District. •••. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD GRANTS. Stephanie Cornagey and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. – Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 5, 2022
Donna Davis took this Best Shot of the beauty of autumn in Sandpoint in mid-October. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
KXLY
More snow overnight before the cold moves in – Matt
Snow has kept falling in Okanogan County today, getting up close to a foot of snow as of 4 p.m. The snow spreads further east tonight across all of our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect tonight and tomorrow. Heavy snow will continue to fall with up to an additional 12 inches in Okanogan County, 4-6 inches in Stevens, Ferry, and Pend Oreille Counties, and 6-8 inches in Boundary and Bonner counties.
City of Spokane, Coeur d’Alene prepares roads for incoming storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday morning may yield some slushy and slick driving conditions for the Inland Northwest. Luckily, plows and city crews in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are on standby to tackle whatever the morning commute may look like. “Our crews are ready, our materials are ready, so we’ll see what presents itself, and we’ll take care of it,” said...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Coats 4 Kids aims to warm up winter
SANDPOINT — Yes, that was snow on the ground Friday. But area youngsters and adults in need don't have to be cold as winter makes its presence felt — thanks to the annual Coats 4 Kids drive. "The need is always great here, so we are so happy...
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
KHQ Right Now
It's about to get real!
Today, is cool and quiet before a significant pacific storm moves in overnight!. Thursday night -Friday morning: Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, with winter storm watches in place for the norther cascades, NE mountains of Washington and the north and central panhandle mountains of Idaho. In addition, we are anticipating our first significant snowfall of the season for the valley floors as this system initially moves in. We could potentially see 1-3" snow in Spokane/CDA metro area, and higher totals across the norther mountains. Timing and temperatures will be everything early Friday if the leading warm front moves in a bit faster, giving temperatures a boost and allowing snow to transition to a messy rain/snow mix for your morning commute.
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment
LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
KHQ Right Now
Strong Storm Bringing Snow Tonight, Damaging Winds/Power Outages Friday Night
We've been talking about it all week long, and now it is on the doorstep! Our first big storm of the Fall season will bring the first snowfall for many later tonight, and the potential for damaging winds and power outages Friday night-Saturday morning!. The first of the numerous impacts...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY FRIDAY: heavy, wet snow followed by damaging winds – Kris
We are tracking a significant winter storm bringing rain, snow and potentially damaging winds to the area through early Saturday morning. Expect areas of heavy, wet snow early Friday morning before the commute followed by wind gusts as high as 60 mph Friday night into Saturday. Several advisories, watches and warnings will take effect as this storm approaches.
