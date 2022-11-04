Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hurwit directs lawyers to oversee election complaints
Idaho’s top federal attorney asks the public to help protect democracy on Election Day by reporting concerns and complaints about voting rights, interference, election fraud or other potential crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office Friday. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said assistant U.S. attorneys...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bundy campaign fined for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Power grab: Ticket sales strong as lottery jackpot grows
COEUR d'ALENE - Barbara Permenter walked into the Spirit service station at Seventh and Sherman on a quest Friday afternoon. Like many customers, she was there for a few things, but there was one specific item that was a must-have: a Powerball ticket. But only one. "Hell yeah, I'm going...
