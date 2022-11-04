Read full article on original website
Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
Eight Idaho Counties to be Randomly Selected for Post-Election Audit
BOISE - Following next week's General Election, the Idaho Secretary of State has announced that eight counties and precincts will be drawn at random for post-election audits. Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor during the 2022 regular legislative session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election.
Legals for November, 5 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1407 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER MAGISTRATE DIVISION IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIANNE H. SANDERS, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that STEVEN B. SANDERS has been appointed personal representative of the above named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of Court. Dated this 19th day of October, 2022 /s/J.T. Diehl Attorny for Personal Representative 106 Superior Street Sandpoint, Idaho 83864 (208)263-8529 Legal#4643 AD#567658 October 22, 29, November 5, 2022 _________________________
Ammon Bundy Continues to Attract Idaho Republicans To His Cause
Usually, midterm elections in Idaho are a yawner where low voter turnout is expected, and only the faithful die-hard voters take the time to vote. The 2022 Idaho midterms resemble something that most folks would experience during a hotly contested presidential election cycle. In the last week, we've seen dueling...
Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney directs lawyers around state to oversee handling of election complaints
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s top federal attorney asks the public to help protect democracy on Election Day by reporting concerns and complaints about voting rights, interference, election fraud or other potential crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office Friday. U.S. Attorney...
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. ...
Bundy campaign fined for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote.”
Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho
And believe it or not McDonald's is NOT number one. We don’t like to admit it sometimes, but the majority of us go out to eat almost every day — I’m guilty as charged. Whether you’re going out to eat all the time like me, or you’re just noticing the signs as you drive by them, you’ve probably noticed there are a lot of the SAME restaurants all over Idaho. You could hop on the highway and drive to the other side of Idaho and likely pass a McDonald’s on every highway on and off ramp.
Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many...
Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California
First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
Sandpoint seeks increase to 'tourist tax'
SANDPOINT — If city voters approve a local option tax on visitor lodging when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Sandpoint officials say they can finally accomplish a number of long-sought street projects. If voters approve the measure, the city's existing tourist tax would be extended to Dec....
Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office imposed a $250 fine on Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff. The staff was also told to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote.”
Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?
We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho
Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
Bonner County History - Nov. 6, 2022
Due to the increased cost of milk to the district, all one-half pints of milk sold to students will now be at the rate of 5 cents instead of 4 cents each, it was announced by the Bonner County School District. •••. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD GRANTS. Stephanie Cornagey and...
Idaho man gets 3.5 years in prison for smuggling ammunition through Arizona-Mexico broder
PHOENIX — A 45-year-old Idaho man was sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for smuggling ammunition into Mexico through the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said. Adrian Guadalupe Valdez will serve 42 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the country, Attorney...
IFBF Looks To Replace Existing Boise Building
The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation is discussing constructing a new headquarters in Boise, blocks from the existing building. IFBF President Bryan Searle, said the current building, which they purchased 30 years ago, is nearly a century old, and they are busting at the seams. As conversation have intensified about constructing...
Idaho National Guard members back from yearlong deployment
BOISE, Idaho — After a yearlong overseas deployment, the Idaho National Guard on Friday welcomed home about 200 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT) at Gowen Field in Boise. The soldiers were deployed to Southwest Asia to assist in Operation Spartan Shield (OSS), a joint mission...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
