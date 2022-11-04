ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Previewing the 2022 Idaho General Election

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the mid-term general election to decide who they want to represent them in key federal, state and local offices. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Many Idahoans have...
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Eight Idaho Counties to be Randomly Selected for Post-Election Audit

BOISE - Following next week's General Election, the Idaho Secretary of State has announced that eight counties and precincts will be drawn at random for post-election audits. Senate Bill 1274, signed into law by the Governor during the 2022 regular legislative session, created a post-election audit after each primary and general election.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for November, 5 2022

SANDPOINT, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho Gubernatorial candidate fined for "Don't Vote" signs

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has been fined for signs reading "don't vote" recently placed across the state. The black and white signs have a QR code that takes you to a webpage saying not to vote if you're not informed, calling you a "lousy citizen" or even "the most dangerous person in a democracy."
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office

BOISE — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful of other staffers who have left or are leaving the Idaho attorney general’s office following Raúl Labrador’s win over five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the Republican primary in May. More departures are expected. ...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bundy campaign fined for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote.”
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho

And believe it or not McDonald's is NOT number one. We don’t like to admit it sometimes, but the majority of us go out to eat almost every day — I’m guilty as charged. Whether you’re going out to eat all the time like me, or you’re just noticing the signs as you drive by them, you’ve probably noticed there are a lot of the SAME restaurants all over Idaho. You could hop on the highway and drive to the other side of Idaho and likely pass a McDonald’s on every highway on and off ramp.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idahoans testify against Idaho Power solar study

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night. Many...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Here is Proof Idaho Wants To Be Like California

First and foremost, Idaho is the greatest state of all time. Allow me to repeat that - Idaho is the greatest state of all time. I'm saying this because typically when I share things like this, I'm on the receiving end of e-mails from people who only catch the headline. Exhibit A:
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint seeks increase to 'tourist tax'

SANDPOINT — If city voters approve a local option tax on visitor lodging when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Sandpoint officials say they can finally accomplish a number of long-sought street projects. If voters approve the measure, the city's existing tourist tax would be extended to Dec....
SANDPOINT, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?

We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
IDAHO STATE
Recycling Today

Dow EnergyBag effort stays on track in Idaho

Global chemical and plastics firm Dow, Illinois-based Reynolds Consumer Products and California-based ByFusion have announced a new business agreement that continues their collaboration in the Boise region to what they call hard-to-recycle plastics from the landfill. Typically, the term “hard-to-recycle plastics” is referred to discarded packaging that is unwelcome in...
BOISE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 6, 2022

Due to the increased cost of milk to the district, all one-half pints of milk sold to students will now be at the rate of 5 cents instead of 4 cents each, it was announced by the Bonner County School District. •••. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD GRANTS. Stephanie Cornagey and...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
pnwag.net

IFBF Looks To Replace Existing Boise Building

The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation is discussing constructing a new headquarters in Boise, blocks from the existing building. IFBF President Bryan Searle, said the current building, which they purchased 30 years ago, is nearly a century old, and they are busting at the seams. As conversation have intensified about constructing...
BOISE, ID

