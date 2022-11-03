Read full article on original website
Dreams come true: Westlake High School Marching Band names honorary drum major
Westlake Thunder Marching Band, one of Utah's best high school bands, has opened their community to Jameson Jones, naming him honorary drum major.
nebo.edu
Window Into MJHS 8th Grade Science Classes
The 8th graders in Ms. Hammari’s science class have been learning about kinetic and potential energy this term. They explored different variables and the transfer of energy by building zip lines and roller coasters.
nebo.edu
Spirit Day Winners: It’s a Tie!
This week, we had two 4th Grade classes share the Spirit Day Title. Mrs. Deardeuff’s Class and Mrs. Frossard’s Class both had 100% of their students Rockin the Red. Way to show your Spirit 4th Grade! Congratulations!
Mountain Democrat
Stars at School: Sofia Marroquin
A senior at South Tahoe High School, Sofia Marroquin shows promise as she finishes her high school career and enters the real world. She’ll be plenty prepared as she sits on the Superintendent’s Advisory Council where she brings important issues the student body is facing to each board meeting.
