Stock Market
By Wayne Cole SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian. December 06, 2018 11:29 PM AEDT |. December 04, 2018 08:07 PM AEDT |. Sacgasco’s Shares Uplifted On ASX...
How are these three ASX-listed healthcare shares faring today?
Australia’s highly comprehensive healthcare system consists of two broad categories, the public and the private healthcare system. The public healthcare system is called Medicare, and it offers free healthcare services to all permanent residents of Australia. The private healthcare system is owned by private institutions offering top-notch healthcare infrastructure...
How did Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) shares perform today?
Bega Cheese closed a tad lower on the ASX on Monday (7 November 2022). The company’s CEO has recently stepped down from his position, and a new board member has been appointed as the transition CEO. The shares of Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA), manufacturer of cheese and dairy products,...
Why are Novatti (ASX:NOV) shares skyrocketing today?
The price of Novatti Group’s shares zoomed up more than 51% on the ASX at around 11:40 AM AEDT today (7 November). The software and services firm announced the launch of the International Bank of Australia. The company has obtained a restricted banking licence by the Australian Prudential Regulation...
ASX 200 opens higher; IT, Consumer Discretionary lead gains
The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 was 0.21% up at 6,948 points at 10:40 AM AEDT on Tuesday (8 November). Six out of eleven sectors opened in green. Information technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors were up, while A-REIT was marking losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was 0.21% higher at 6,948.40 points...
Algoma Steel Group Inc <ASTL.TO>: Profits of 46 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:23 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Algoma Steel Group Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of 46 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 26 cents to 79 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", three "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from 46 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 79 cents to a low of 26 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is negative for the company at 36.5 percent. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is C$14.6. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $642.85 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.47 1.49 Beat Mar. 31 2022 1.57 1.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.79 0.92 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:23 p.m..
Sweetgreen Inc <SG.N>: A loss of 37 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
7 November 2022 12:11 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Sweetgreen Inc is expected to report third quarter earnings of -37 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eight analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -40 cents to a loss of -30 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the restaurants & bars peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Nine analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.27 percent from -36 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -28 cents to a low of -40 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the nine analysts providing estimates is $22. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report revenue of $129.44 million, a figure is not available for the same quarter last year. * No EPS actual value is available for the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.36 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.41 -0.45 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.66 -1.14 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 7 at 12:11 a.m..
Vaxcyte Inc expected to post a loss of 84 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Vaxcyte Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 8 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Vaxcyte Inc is for a loss of 84 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Vaxcyte Inc is $53.5, above its last closing price of $42.99. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.69 -0.69 -0.80 Missed -15.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.64 -0.63 -0.68 Missed -8.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.52 -0.56 -0.55 Beat 1.8 Sep. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.55 -0.51 Beat 6.7 Jun. -0.53 -0.52 -0.46 Beat 12.1 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.50 -0.48 -0.41 Beat 15.5 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.41 Beat 24.1 Sep. 30 2020 -0.43 -0.44 -0.41 Beat 7.5 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
What is a market trend and what are its types?
A market trend can either be on a long-term, mid-term, or short-term basis. An upward trend, commonly known as a bull market is when the price of the stock is described as a rising trend. A bear market tends to appear when a recession enters the economy, and inflation and...
Constellation Software Inc <CSU.TO>: Profits of $16.08 announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 11:06 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Constellation Software Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $16.08 per share, $9.36 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $6.72. Profits of $13.37 per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $12.23 to $14.21 per share, with a forecasted mean of $13.37 per share. The company reported revenue of $1.73 billion, which is lower than the estimated $1.73 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $1.73 billion from $1.3 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 13.07 13.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 11.54 13.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 13.02 13.93 Beat Sep. 30 2021 12.03 6.72 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 11:06 p.m.
Energy Fuels Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Energy Fuels Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 6 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 4 cents per share. * Revenue rose 310.2% to $2.93 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.85 million. * Energy Fuels Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 6 cents. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Energy Fuels Inc shares had risen by 9.5% this quarter and lost 4.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $9.17 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Energy Fuels Inc is C$11.13 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -0.09 Dec. 31 2021 -0.01 -0.02 Missed.
Palantir Technologies Inc expected to post earnings of 2cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Palantir Technologies Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Denver Colorado-based company is expected to report a 19.9% increase in revenue to $470.315 million from $392.15 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 8 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $474.00 million and $475.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc is for earnings of 2 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 8 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Palantir Technologies Inc is $10, above its last closing price of $8.08. The company's guidance on August 8 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD54 million and USD55 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.03 0.03 -0.01 Missed -132.9 Mar. 31 2022 0.04 0.04 0.02 Missed -45.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.04 0.04 0.02 Missed -44.1 Sep. 30 2021 0.04 0.04 0.04 Met 9.4 Jun. 0.05 0.04 0.04 Met 13 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.04 0.04 0.04 Met 9.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.02 0.02 0.06 Beat 190.3 Sep. 30 2020 0.02 0.02 0.09 Beat 359.2 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
BRIEF-Coda Minerals Issued Additional 1.9 Mln Fully Paid Ordinary Shares At A$0.24/Share
* ISSUED AN ADDITIONAL 1.9 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES AT A$0.24/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc expected to post earnings of $16.81 a share - Earnings Preview
* Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Bristol Tennessee-based company is expected to report a 43.5% increase in revenue to $931.233 million from $648.84 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is for earnings of $16.81 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is $207, above its last closing price of $167.38. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 30.92 30.80 30.03 Missed -2.5 Mar. 31 2022 19.08 19.04 20.52 Beat 7.8 Dec. 31 2021 11.52 11.44 13.45 Beat 17.6 Sep. 30 2021 4.46 4.15 4.40 Beat 6.2 Jun. -0.68 -0.77 -1.03 Missed -33.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -2.06 -2.06 -1.79 Beat 13.1 Dec. 31 2020 -2.80 -2.82 -3.00 Missed -6.4 Sep. 30 2020 -3.24 -3.04 -3.75 Missed -23.4 This summary was machine generated November 4 at 19:40 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Is Tether (USDT) an independent blockchain?
ETH (Ether), SOL, and ADA are native tokens of their respective independent blockchains. Tether -- the biggest stablecoin by market cap -- ranks only below Bitcoin and Ether in the broader cryptoverse. The two terms -- blockchain and cryptocurrency -- are often mentioned together. Bitcoin, for example, popularised not only...
Berkshire Hathaway Inc <BRKb>: Profits of $3.53 announced for third quarter
5 November 2022 12:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Berkshire Hathaway Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $3.53 per share, 66 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.87. Profits of $2.67 per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.15 to $2.96 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.67 per share. The company reported revenue of $76.93 billion, which is higher than the estimated $76.91 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer goods conglomerates peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $76.93 billion from $70.58 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 3.33 4.21 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.80 3.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.88 3.27 Beat Sep. 30 2021 2.99 2.87 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 5 at 12:55 p.m.
Energy Fuels Inc <UUUU.K>: Losses of 6 cents announced for third quarter
4 November 2022 10:10 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Energy Fuels Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -6 cents per share, one cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -5 cents. Losses of -4 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -4 cents to -3 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -4 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.93 million, which is higher than the estimated $1.85 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the uranium peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.93 million from $715 thousand in the same quarter last year. This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 4 at 10:10 p.m.
Can Bitcoin be converted into cash?
The idea behind launching Bitcoin was to use it as digital money, which could be readily accepted. For now, the cryptocurrency is not widely accepted in the market and the holders seek its conversion into cash. In some countries, for example, China, the holding of Bitcoin and/or its conversion into...
Cannindah Resources (ASX:CAE) continues impressive results streak for Mt Cannindah
Cannindah Resources has announced yet another set of impressive results from the ongoing drilling at its flagship project. Hole 14 offers an understanding of the thickness of the huge 399m copper intercept that was encountered in hole 9. CAE looks forward to exploring additional extensions of the project’s breccia zone...
Kimball Electronics Inc expected to post earnings of 47cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Kimball Electronics Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 7. * The Jasper Indiana-based company is expected to report a 31.8% increase in revenue to $385.767 million from $292.72 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Kimball Electronics Inc is for earnings of 47 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Kimball Electronics Inc is $31, above its last closing price of $20.99. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.57 0.57 0.40 Missed -29.4 Mar. 31 2022 0.48 0.48 0.54 Beat 12.5 Dec. 31 2021 0.40 0.40 0.20 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2021 0.33 0.33 0.06 Missed -81.8 Jun. 0.43 0.43 0.58 Beat 34.9 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.43 0.43 0.39 Missed -9.3 Dec. 31 2020 0.34 0.34 0.60 Beat 76.5 Sep. 30 2020 0.33 0.33 0.65 Beat 97 This summary was machine generated November 5 at 02:46 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
