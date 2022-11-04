Read full article on original website
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL player who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, has died at age 70
The Hockey Writers
7 Potential Inductees For Canucks Ring of Honour
The Vancouver Canucks, like many teams in sports, have a Ring of Honour dedicated to players who helped shape the franchise. The Canucks have inducted seven names so far, including the team’s first captain Orland Kurtenbach and, most recently, “the dragon slayer” Alex Burrows. After Kevin Bieksa signed a one-day contract to retire with Vancouver, the debate once again started up about who should be the next person inducted into the team’s Ring of Honour. Here are seven candidates that could be considered.
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat
In a recent article for the Toronto Sun , Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
LA Kings Prospect Report, 11/4
Francesco Pinelli, Akil Thomas, Kenny Connors, Alex Laferriere, Kirill Kirsanov, Otto Salin. While the LA Kings are off and running at the NHL level, so are their prospects, playing in a variety of leagues around the world. The Kings of tomorrow have had strong weeks, with everal first-time additions to the prospect report in this week's edition. From the OHL to the NCAA to the Liiga, the young Kings are making an impact early in the season.
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
NHL
Sabres wrap up moms trip with super sweet question of the day
Buffalo players, family members, share what they love most about each other. Why wait until the holidays to show your family members some love?. The Buffalo Sabres concluded their annual moms trip with a nice question for players and the family member they took on the road. The question was...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT
CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (6-4-2) at Penguins (4-5-2) | 4 p.m.
Time: 4 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In his media comments after Thursday's win in Minnesota, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol referred to his team as playing "together hockey." Sounds like something every team should play every night, but it doesn't always work that way. But right now Seattle is contributing in a manner that points to each player doing what it takes to win the game in front of the Kraken. Some examples: Andre Burakovsky hasn't scored in five games but has provided four assists in those games and continues putting quality shots on goal to keep opponents worried. By now, Kraken fans know 19 different players have already scored this year, a league-high. Defensemen are taking turns leading the team in blocked shots (Adam Larsson had eight Thursday). Fourth-liners Morgan Geekie (four goals, one assist in last five games) and Daniel Sprong (2 G, 4A, 6 games), both healthy scratches earlier in the season, are major contributors to a 4-1 record in the last five games and the current three-game winning streak.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Back in San Jose for Rematch with Sharks
The Ducks return to San Jose and SAP Center tonight, taking on the division rival San Jose Sharks for the second time this week. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will look to close its three-game road trip on a...
Yardbarker
Looking back at 1,500 games at the Saddledome
On Oct. 15, 1983, the Calgary Flames played their very first regular season game at the Olympic Saddledome. It was a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. On Nov. 3, 2022, the Flames played their 1,500th regular season game at the building, a 4-1 setback to the Nashville Predators. In-between those book-ending losses, the Flames have won 825 regular season appearances at the Saddledome.
NHL
RECAP: Reinhart scores twice as Panthers wrap up trip with win in Anaheim
Hear from Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Head Coach Paul Maurice following Florida's 5-3 win over Anaheim on Sunday. Celebrating his 27th birthday, Sam Reinhart scored his first and second goals of the season to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Black women coaches make history in NCAA Division I
Assistants Soares of Union, Rodgers of Dartmouth first to oppose one another in top tier collegiate game. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Olivia Soares and Nina Rodgers, who became the first Black women coaches to oppose each other in an NCAA Division I hockey game.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: This may not be the time for the Vancouver Canucks to extend Bo Horvat
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show – Is McDavid on Pace for a Gretzky Chase? on why it may not be the right time for a Bo Horvat contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks. Marek: “Vancouver comes off two wins, start to pull out of this skid...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Raymond Returns!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
