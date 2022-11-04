ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Trey Mancini is late substitute for Astros in Game 5 World Series win

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Once again, Notre Dame alumni were absent from both starting lineups of a World Series contest. That changed in the eighth inning en route to a 3-2 Houston Astros win, giving them a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. With two outs, Trey Mancini was called on to pinch-hit for Yuli Gurriel, but he struck out to end the inning, bringing him to 0 for 18 in the postseason. However, he stayed in the game to take over at first base.

Mancini was much more productive with his glove. He fielded Kyle Schwarber’s ground ball and recorded the unassisted third out in the bottom of the eighth, snuffing out a Phillies rally that had produced one run. Then, he got the final putout of the ninth and the game when Nick Castellanos grounded out to shortstop Jeremy Pena.

Matt Vierling did not appear for the Phillies at all. He has not played since he appeared as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning of Game 3, when Mancini flied out to him.

