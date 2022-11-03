Read full article on original website
Hot Stove FAQ: How will Cards replace Yadi?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the World Series draws closer to a conclusion, it’s time to look ahead to the pertinent issues facing the Cardinals this offseason. Here is a handy FAQ to prepare you for MLB’s Hot Stove season:
Phillies Fans Spotted on Roof of Stadium During World Series Sparks Debate
Some fans will go to any lengths to watch their team play in the World Series, but some Philadelphia Phillies fans seemingly took this to new heights.
Cardinal vs. Cardinal? Prospects face off in Fall Stars Game
MESA, Ariz. -- Jordan Walker couldn’t help but start laughing as he walked to the plate. The Arizona Fall League announced that they were extending Sunday’s Fall Stars Game at Mesa’s Sloan Park to the bottom of the ninth, despite the home National League side holding a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the frame. One issue: In order to get as many players into the prospect showcase as possible, the American League needed to use NL pitchers.
Boone, Cashman outline Yankees' offseason plans
NEW YORK -- Thirteen years to the day since the Yankees’ most recent World Series celebration, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone outlined their priorities for the offseason ahead, reiterating their beliefs that their roster will remain on the short list of teams capable of being the last team standing.
Pirates' Priester finishing strong in AFL
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Just hours before Quinn Priester toed the rubber for his sixth start with Surprise, he was named to the Fall Stars Game roster. The highest-ranked pitcher on hand for the fall circuit per MLB Pipeline (No. 44 overall), the achievement is a cherry on top of a season that saw the 2019 first-rounder climb as high as Triple-A, leaving him knocking on the PNC Park gates.
Brewers offseason FAQ: Key dates and more
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This week’s newsletter is all about the offseason business at hand. Here are the dates and details you need to know as the Brewers dive into their first winter with GM Matt Arnold at the helm.
One milestone remains for Dusty: 'Yeah, it matters'
HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker had come to terms with the fact his baseball career was probably over when the Nationals didn’t bring him back as manager after the 2017 season. He likely wasn’t going to get 2,000 wins or win a World Series as a manager, which were the only two accomplishments missing from his resume following 22 years of managing.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s fate is ‘100%’ decided, MLB insider says
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “one source said it’s ‘100 percent’ Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will be back next season.”. Cashman’s current contract expires at the end of the year and he’s been...
Working back from injuries, Brewers' Ward cherishing time in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A lot was on Je’Von Ward’s mind as he took his time trotting up the first-base line and watched a ball off his bat sail deep into the Scottsdale night. There was the Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in September 2021. There was...
Longtime fan snags Alvarez HR ball: 'This is staying with me'
HOUSTON -- It was about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday when Jim Rice got a call from his boss, who could no longer make it to Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series. That phone call forever cemented Rice in the history of his favorite team. Rice, the...
Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA
The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies
ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
