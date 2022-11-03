ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand

The Houston Astros have three rostered catchers for Game 6 of the World Series, following the addition of Korey Lee for the injured Yuli Gurriel. And with two of them in the lineup Saturday, Martín Maldonado is the one behind home plate, playing with a broken hand. Yonder Alonso...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees make ‘easy’ decision on homegrown star pitcher

NEW YORK — Luis Severino ain’t going anywhere. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team plans to pick up the $15-million team option on the right-handed starting pitcher’s contract for 2023. “I mean, I haven’t talked to anybody about it. But he’s a really impactful pitcher....
NEW YORK STATE
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: One Free Agent that Makes Sense for LA That No One is Talking About

The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Hot Stove FAQ: How will Cards replace Yadi?

This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the World Series draws closer to a conclusion, it’s time to look ahead to the pertinent issues facing the Cardinals this offseason. Here is a handy FAQ to prepare you for MLB’s Hot Stove season:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Cardinal vs. Cardinal? Prospects face off in Fall Stars Game

MESA, Ariz. -- Jordan Walker couldn’t help but start laughing as he walked to the plate. The Arizona Fall League announced that they were extending Sunday’s Fall Stars Game at Mesa’s Sloan Park to the bottom of the ninth, despite the home National League side holding a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the frame. One issue: In order to get as many players into the prospect showcase as possible, the American League needed to use NL pitchers.
MESA, AZ
MLB

Boone, Cashman outline Yankees' offseason plans

NEW YORK -- Thirteen years to the day since the Yankees’ most recent World Series celebration, general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone outlined their priorities for the offseason ahead, reiterating their beliefs that their roster will remain on the short list of teams capable of being the last team standing.
BRONX, NY
MLB

Pirates' Priester finishing strong in AFL

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Just hours before Quinn Priester toed the rubber for his sixth start with Surprise, he was named to the Fall Stars Game roster. The highest-ranked pitcher on hand for the fall circuit per MLB Pipeline (No. 44 overall), the achievement is a cherry on top of a season that saw the 2019 first-rounder climb as high as Triple-A, leaving him knocking on the PNC Park gates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Brewers offseason FAQ: Key dates and more

This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This week’s newsletter is all about the offseason business at hand. Here are the dates and details you need to know as the Brewers dive into their first winter with GM Matt Arnold at the helm.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

One milestone remains for Dusty: 'Yeah, it matters'

HOUSTON -- Dusty Baker had come to terms with the fact his baseball career was probably over when the Nationals didn’t bring him back as manager after the 2017 season. He likely wasn’t going to get 2,000 wins or win a World Series as a manager, which were the only two accomplishments missing from his resume following 22 years of managing.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Lights-out Astros 'pen posts historically low postseason ERA

The Astros’ bullpen was the best in baseball during the regular season. In the postseason, en route to winning a World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, calling Houston’s relievers dominant seems like a gross understatement. Among 94 teams that saw their bullpens...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies

ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
ATLANTA, GA

