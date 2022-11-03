As state Rep. Haraz Ghanbari runs for another term in the Ohio House of Representatives, he describes the newly drawn District 75 as sitting in a prime location. “This is the crossroads of America,” Mr. Ghanbari said of the district that covers most of Wood County. “All the major arteries that go north, south, east and west, come to a head right here in northern Wood County or southern Lucas County.” In the contest Tuesday to represent the district, Mr. Ghanbari faces Democrat Jan Materni, a member of Perrysburg City Council. Appointed to a vacancy in 2019 to represent Wood County's 3rd District in the Ohio House of Representatives, Mr. Ghanbari, a former Perrysburg councilman, was elected to a two-year term in 2020.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO