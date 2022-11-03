ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 7

BoBunyun
3d ago

work hard all your life pay for your land and they can just take it right off you for a stupid trail to be used 6 months a year makes good communist sense

Reply
2
Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Perrysburg candidates face off for Ohio House District 75 seat

As state Rep. Haraz Ghanbari runs for another term in the Ohio House of Representatives, he describes the newly drawn District 75 as sitting in a prime location.   “This is the crossroads of America,” Mr. Ghanbari said of the district that covers most of Wood County. “All the major arteries that go north, south, east and west, come to a head right here in northern Wood County or southern Lucas County.”      In the contest Tuesday to represent the district, Mr. Ghanbari faces Democrat Jan Materni, a member of Perrysburg City Council.  Appointed to a vacancy in 2019 to represent Wood County's 3rd District in the Ohio House of Representatives, Mr. Ghanbari, a former Perrysburg councilman, was elected to a two-year term in 2020.
PERRYSBURG, OH
thecentersquare.com

Court ruling allows Ohio cities to make own gun laws

(The Center Square) – Ohio cities can return to creating gun safety ordinances more than three years after the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a bill passed by the General Assembly in 2018. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the state will appeal...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

State bar association requests more Ohio Supreme Court race ads be removed as misleading

The Ohio State Bar Association is asking for three more TV ads in the Ohio Supreme Court race to be taken down, saying they’re misleading. On Oct. 27, the bar association’s Judicial Election Campaign Advertising Monitoring Committee wrote to the Washington, D.C.-based Republican State Leadership Committee asking it to stop running an ad attacking three Democratic candidates for the state’s highest court.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Attorney appointed as a magistrate in Akron court

Attorney Brett Hammond has been appointed as a magistrate in Akron Municipal Court. Hammond previously served as a magistrate in Summit County Juvenile Court and worked for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. He got his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. In Akron court, Hammond will...
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Magistrate Kani Hightower sues Judge Susan Steinhauer for defamation in negative ad war

The race for Summit County Domestic Relations court took an ugly turn this weekend with radio attack ads, a cease-and-desist letter sent to Democrats and a defamation lawsuit filed against the Republican candidate. Akron Magistrate Kani Hightower, a Democrat running for Summit County Domestic Relations Court, filed the lawsuit at 12:39 a.m. Monday against Judge Susan Steinhauer, who was appointed in April by Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the open seat in the county courtroom. ...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy